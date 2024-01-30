How Hallmark Star Ashley Williams' Living Situation Has Changed Over The Years

Ashley Williams' nomadic lifestyle began at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine, with the Hallmark star sharing on Instagram that she was in Canada for her directorial debut when production was shut down. "My husband and two kids were visiting from New York," she wrote. "We decided to rent an Airbnb for a week while things 'calmed down' in New York. They didn't."

With everything shutting down, Williams and her family traveled to stay with her sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley and famous brother-in-law Brad Paisley in California. While they bunked down there for a few months, the pandemic seemingly prompted the Williams family to kick off their nomadic lifestyle. Likely, Williams and her family frequently traveled for her acting work during this time, as she filmed on projects like "Amber Brown" and "Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater."

Throughout the pandemic, the Hallmark star stayed in almost thirty Airbnbs with her little community, eventually posting on Instagram about missing her New York roots. "Today marks one year since I left home and came to Canada to direct a movie," she captioned a throwback subway picture. "I miss nyc. I miss my beloved next door neighbor @mandermeln. I miss the subway."