Drew Scott And Linda Phan's Journey To Grow Their Family Hasn't Been Easy

The Reveal article about Drew Scott and Linda Phan's fertility journey also dove into the emotional strife of trying and struggling to conceive. Phan even worried that it would never happen for them, saying, "I was just so anxious and sad that maybe it was too late for us. [...] I'd think, 'I should have worked harder to plan for this,' and feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy. And then I'd feel optimistic again. Then the next month it would be the same cycle of emotions."

Scott and Phan devoted themselves to healthy routines and had a support system backing them up. They were relieved when their reproductive endocrinologist called to tell them that Phan was pregnant. "Entertainment Tonight" interviewed the couple after the account of fertility struggles was published by Reveal. Phan said that other peoples' accounts were most beneficial while they were embarking on the journey to have a child of their own.

Drew added, "A lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys, so it helped build a community of support that we wanted to be a part of and support, as well." They were thrilled about the impending birth and at meeting their baby for the first time. Phan told the outlet, "I'm also really excited to see the baby's face and just bask in all the love."