Drew Scott And Linda Phan's Journey To Grow Their Family Hasn't Been Easy
In January 2024, Linda Phan and Drew Scott (of "Property Brothers" fame) took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting. This will be their second child, as their first (Parker Scott) was born in 2022. In his post announcing the new pregnancy (which was also posted to the couple's joint account), Drew captioned a photo of Parker touching Phan's baby bump, "Round 2. I hope Parker's ready for a lil company." Phan's post with the pregnancy announcement photo was part of a collection of recent snapshots, including many of Parker.
The truth about Drew and Phan's relationship is that having kids has not been an easy road for them. Phan and Drew are some of many celebrities that have struggled with infertility. While pregnant with Parker in 2022, Phan and Drew wrote an article on their fertility journey for Drew and Jonathan Scott's Reveal Magazine. They discussed how having a family was pushed to the wayside, because they were focused on other things. They continued, "We hadn't decided to wait this long. We'd just never taken the steps to make it come true. We thought it would magically happen, and it didn't."
Others' stories were helpful during their fertility journey
The Reveal article about Drew Scott and Linda Phan's fertility journey also dove into the emotional strife of trying and struggling to conceive. Phan even worried that it would never happen for them, saying, "I was just so anxious and sad that maybe it was too late for us. [...] I'd think, 'I should have worked harder to plan for this,' and feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy. And then I'd feel optimistic again. Then the next month it would be the same cycle of emotions."
Scott and Phan devoted themselves to healthy routines and had a support system backing them up. They were relieved when their reproductive endocrinologist called to tell them that Phan was pregnant. "Entertainment Tonight" interviewed the couple after the account of fertility struggles was published by Reveal. Phan said that other peoples' accounts were most beneficial while they were embarking on the journey to have a child of their own.
Drew added, "A lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys, so it helped build a community of support that we wanted to be a part of and support, as well." They were thrilled about the impending birth and at meeting their baby for the first time. Phan told the outlet, "I'm also really excited to see the baby's face and just bask in all the love."
Treatments like IVF were a part of their fertility journey
It took two years of various treatments and lifestyle changes for Linda Phan to get pregnant. In an April 2022 interview with People, Drew Scott talked more about the process. Scott mentioned their fertility endocrinologist and said, "Once we started to understand more why things weren't working, Linda has thyroid issues, she has Graves' disease, so trying to understand what we had to do to get to a point where we could even consider conceiving, that was the biggest challenge."
After learning how in vitro fertilization (IVF) was "really [their] only bet," Scott and Phan felt better connecting with others going through something similar. Scott also discussed parenting preparations that he and Phan had done, but that he still figured once the baby was born they would, "wing it from there because I just think as much as you can try to figure out exactly how it will work, it's not going to happen the way we think."
In an Instagram post from December 2021 sharing the news of their first pregnancy, the couple touched on their fertility struggles and hoped to inspire others going through the same. They expressed gratitude for the medical professionals and loved ones who helped them along the way and added, "We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!"