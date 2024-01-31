The Strange Connections Between Queer Eye's Bobby Berk And Gypsy Rose Blanchard
American interior designer and former "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk is certainly well-respected in his industry. Part of the "Fab Five" for eight seasons, Berk has demonstrated his eye for curating spaces over the years. While Berk has put his special touch on countless homes, the one client is hoping to land is newly released convicted killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard.
During a January 21, 2024, Instagram Reel, Berk made a public plea to Blanchard, who was recently paroled from prison after being sentenced to 10 years for orchestrating the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, after decades of abuse. In the clip, Berk offered his assistance to the young woman, who moved to Louisiana with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, whom Blanchard met while in prison. Surprisingly, Berk and Blanchard share several unlikely connections, and Berk believes this is a sign they're meant to collab. "I just thought, there's too many coincidences for me to not help you design your home," Berk said in the clip. While it seems an unlikely pairing, there are several interesting ties between them.
Both Berk and Blanchard lived in Springfield, Missouri as kids
Both Bobby Berk and Gypsy Rose Blanchard have roots in Springfield, Missouri, having lived in the city at some point in their lives. Growing up, many kids facing familial and societal pressures may have contemplated running away from home, but Berk acted on this at just the age of 15. Like Blanchard, Berk faced adversity from a young age, especially surrounding his sexuality, while growing up in an Amish community in Mount Vernon, Missouri. This led him to leave his hometown and move to the town of Springfield.
Blanchard was led to Springfield by her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, in 2008. Prior to the move, the pair were living in Galliano, a small town about an hour outside of New Orleans. However, Dee Dee and Gypsy were gifted a Habitat for Humanity-built home on the outskirts of Springfield after Dee Dee told authorities the family's home in Louisiana was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina. While investigators believe Dee Dee lied to get the house, this is where they remained until Blanchard employed her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab Dee Dee to death.
Berk designed the home of Joey King, who portrayed Blanchard in The Act
In his pitch to design a home for Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Bobby Berk pointed out that he once held décor duties for Joey King, the actor who ironically portrayed Blanchard in the 2019 Hulu series, "The Act." The series earned King an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. It's unknown when Berk decorated King's pad, but judging by their appearances together, such as King attending Berk's November 2019 furniture collection line, it's apparent she's a fan of her pal's interior design skills.
Berk's post about Gypsy Rose Blanchard drew mixed reactions from followers. Some questioned whether or not he was serious, while others thought the idea of him reaching out to Blanchard was generous. Berk concluded his video with a message for Blanchard: "So, hey, hit me up. Slide into my DMs. Let me know." It's unclear if Blanchard will take Berk up on his offer, but the results would surely be interesting to see if it does come to fruition.