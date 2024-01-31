The Strange Connections Between Queer Eye's Bobby Berk And Gypsy Rose Blanchard

American interior designer and former "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk is certainly well-respected in his industry. Part of the "Fab Five" for eight seasons, Berk has demonstrated his eye for curating spaces over the years. While Berk has put his special touch on countless homes, the one client is hoping to land is newly released convicted killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

During a January 21, 2024, Instagram Reel, Berk made a public plea to Blanchard, who was recently paroled from prison after being sentenced to 10 years for orchestrating the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, after decades of abuse. In the clip, Berk offered his assistance to the young woman, who moved to Louisiana with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, whom Blanchard met while in prison. Surprisingly, Berk and Blanchard share several unlikely connections, and Berk believes this is a sign they're meant to collab. "I just thought, there's too many coincidences for me to not help you design your home," Berk said in the clip. While it seems an unlikely pairing, there are several interesting ties between them.