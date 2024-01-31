The Dark Side Of Elle King's Secret Marriage To Andrew Ferguson

This article contains references to domestic assault and substance abuse.

Celebrities are no strangers to whirlwind romances, but few did it quite like Elle King. The "Ex's and Oh's" singer's path crossed with her future husband, Andrew Ferguson, in a hotel lobby in January 2016. During an appearance on "Say Yes to the Dress," King recalled their instantaneous connection. "It was like we had known each other for ten years," she shared. "We hung out all night, it was my last day in London, and he was like, 'You can't go home.' And I didn't get on my flight, and I stayed in London. Two days later, he quit his job and moved to America."

Their relationship showed no signs of slowing down with Ferguson popping the question soon after. They tied the knot in private on Valentine's Day 2016. In fact, their wedding ceremony was so secretive that even King's mother didn't make the guest list. In total, Ferguson and King had known each other for three weeks at the time. The newlyweds sought to make things right for their friends and family, so they decided to have a wedding ceremony in April 2017.

However, the "Drunk" hitmaker never made it down the aisle. On the night of the wedding, King took to Instagram to proudly share that she had ditched her nuptials to watch an Eagles of Death Metal concert from side-stage instead. While the early days of the celebrity couple's romance sounded like a rom-com, things didn't follow the script for long, and King soon realized that she'd jumped into things too quickly.