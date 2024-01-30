Donald Trump's Lawsuit Verdict Has The View Co-Hosts Dancing On Air (Literally)

At the beginning of the year, we weren't sure how much money, if any, Donald Trump might be ordered to pay in the most recent of his court cases involving his defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll. Now we know. The jury determined that Trump should pay Carroll $65 million in punitive damages as well as additional millions for reputational damage, for a total of $83.3 million.

"The View" may have added two Republicans to their co-host lineup in 2022, but they by and large seem to not be fans of Trump. The hosts walked out to start the first show after the verdict in Carroll's favor on January 26. The women walked onto the show on January 29 to "For the Love of Money" by The O'Jays, which just so happens to be the theme song of Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice."

#WhoopiGoldberg: "We just walked out to The O'Jays 'For The Love of Money,' which is the theme song of 'The Apprentice,' and that's connected to the fact that you-know-who has to pay money, money, money, money... $83.3 million." pic.twitter.com/NnkpT2mwZx — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2024

In case people weren't sure what the song was referencing, Goldberg started the show by explaining their song choice. Fans of "The View" on Facebook applauded the song choice on the first show after Donald Trump's loss in court. "Money Money Money...perfect entrance music!!" one wrote in the comments.