Donald Trump's Lawsuit Verdict Has The View Co-Hosts Dancing On Air (Literally)
At the beginning of the year, we weren't sure how much money, if any, Donald Trump might be ordered to pay in the most recent of his court cases involving his defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll. Now we know. The jury determined that Trump should pay Carroll $65 million in punitive damages as well as additional millions for reputational damage, for a total of $83.3 million.
"The View" may have added two Republicans to their co-host lineup in 2022, but they by and large seem to not be fans of Trump. The hosts walked out to start the first show after the verdict in Carroll's favor on January 26. The women walked onto the show on January 29 to "For the Love of Money" by The O'Jays, which just so happens to be the theme song of Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice."
#WhoopiGoldberg: "We just walked out to The O'Jays 'For The Love of Money,' which is the theme song of 'The Apprentice,' and that's connected to the fact that you-know-who has to pay money, money, money, money... $83.3 million." pic.twitter.com/NnkpT2mwZx
— The View (@TheView) January 29, 2024
In case people weren't sure what the song was referencing, Goldberg started the show by explaining their song choice. Fans of "The View" on Facebook applauded the song choice on the first show after Donald Trump's loss in court. "Money Money Money...perfect entrance music!!" one wrote in the comments.
Co-hosts of The View are glad Donald Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll
Along with using "The Apprentice" song against Donald Trump during the January 29 episode of "The View," the co-hosts talked about the situation. It seemed clear that they were happy that Trump had been ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million, and that he might have pay for his past actions — literally. Sara Haines saw the moment as a broader triumph for women: "This was holding someone powerful accountable. Take away the Donald Trump element — this was for victims everywhere who spoke up and then kept being victimized."
Whoopi Goldberg brought up the point that this second trial included punitive damages into the multi-millions because Trump continued to say defamatory things about Carroll after her first case against him. Carroll was awarded $5 million in a separate case against Trump after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Trump's responses to that verdict, including at a May 2023 CNN Town Hall where he called her a "whack job," were added to Carroll's defamation lawsuit.
Trump has said he plans to appeal the decision. If the appeal doesn't reverse the win, Carroll was on "Good Morning America" with her lawyer to talk about the case, and she revealed her plans for the settlement cash. "I'd like to give the money to something Donald Trump hates," she said.