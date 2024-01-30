This Taylor Swift Hit Perfectly Predicted Her Super Bowl Backlash

Taylor Swift has a legion of dedicated and passionate fans (hello Swifties!). But on the flip side, she seems to have some haters, particularly since she started dating Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and started going to his games. Some people don't seem to like the attention that Swift is getting for showing up to support her boyfriend, and they think the NFL is making too much of their relationship. Swift has even been booed by some NFL fans when she's shown on screen.

But Swift seems pretty unbothered by all of it, and dare we say she even predicted something like this — haters grumbling about her while they watch football? Take a look at the lyrics from "Mean," a song off of her album, "Speak Now." It was originally released in 2010, and then re-released with "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in 2023.

In the chorus to the aptly-named song, Swift sings, "Someday, I'll be big enough so you can't hit me / And all you're ever gonna be is mean," and then in the bridge, "And I can see you years from now in a bar / Talking over a football game / With that same big, loud opinion, but nobody's listening." Pair that with "Shake It Off" and, if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, "Look What You Made Me Do," and that's the start of a whole playlist dedicated to Swift's NFL haters.