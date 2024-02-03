Inside Hallmark Star Chyler Leigh's Complicated Relationship With Her Mother

In the 2023 series "The Way Home," Hallmark star Chyler Leigh's character Kat Landry returns to her family's Canadian farm with her teenage daughter, Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow). The move requires Kat to confront her long-time estrangement from her mother, Del (Andie MacDowell), forcing the family back into the past in more ways than one.

The mother-daughter conflict portrayed on-screen is especially significant for Leigh, as the North Carolina native has revealed how she draws from real-life experiences to relate to her character. "I have a very similar story in my own life now, not having spoken to my mother in 20 years," Leigh told KGET. "When I read this, it was eerie a little bit but very cathartic. I see a lot of myself in the character and also the storyline."

While she's kept most of the details private, Leigh has opened up about her complicated relationship with her mother, Yvonne Norton, over the years. The "Supergirl" actor has revealed how her tumultuous adolescence and mental health journey affected her maternal relationship.