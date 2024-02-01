Donald Trump's Impatience Extends Beyond Politics And Into The Salon Chair
Former President Donald Trump's hair color often has the internet doing double takes. From different shades of orange to blond and gray, Americans have often wondered why his hair never seems to be the same color. Little did we know, the answer was connected to one of Trump's well-known traits: impatience.
Remember how Trump couldn't wait to get the country running again during the coronavirus lockdown? And how he allegedly (via CNN) couldn't wait to win the primaries before attempting to access the Republican National Committee's data? Well, Page Six's sources claim that he is just as impatient when getting his hair dyed.
The one-term president reportedly "hates sitting with the dye on his hair and is always rushing the hairdresser." This is said to be the reason his hair color is ever-changing. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blond to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job."
Trump's stylists are reportedly angry at his impatience but can't show it
Anyone who's ever been to a stylist knows how much they dislike an impatient customer. And Page Six's source alleges it's no different with Donald Trump. However, the source states that the stylists have to hide how upset they are — perhaps due to his name and influence. Trump reportedly finds it difficult to allow them work on his hair for 30 to 45 minutes. "The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets, as it takes time to get the darker blond locks he associates with his younger years."
If Page Six's source is accurate, Trump's stylists are just one of many people who've had a hard time working for him. The New York Times reports that intelligence officials who worked under Trump had a hard time "getting him back on topic" as he had a "short attention span." American journalist Bob Woodward also alleged — via his book, "Rage" — that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump's former medical advisor, stated that Trump's "attention span was like a minus number."
Donald Trump probably used to get his hair dyed by a family member
Before Donald Trump made his hair the stylists' responsibility, he supposedly used to get it dyed by a family member. Express UK reports that a stylist from "The Apprentice," Amy Lasch, claimed that his hair color lacked a professional touch. "They just colored the top and did not color what was underneath properly," she said. "It was someone in his inner circle who was cutting and coloring his hair. His wife or maybe his daughter."
At the time, Trump also styled his hair himself, using "lots of thick, sticky hairspray to keep it in place." This was probably why there was a theory that Donald Trump wore a wig during his first presidential campaign in 2015. Lasch's statements were instrumental in debunking the myth, but this didn't stop Trump from clapping back at the rumor himself. During a campaign in Greenville, South Carolina, he read an excerpt from The New York Times where he was tagged "The Man of the Toupee" by Ricardo Sanchez. "I don't wear a toupee. It's my hair, I swear," he said before inviting a campaign goer on stage to touch his hair and confirm it was real.