Donald Trump's Impatience Extends Beyond Politics And Into The Salon Chair

Former President Donald Trump's hair color often has the internet doing double takes. From different shades of orange to blond and gray, Americans have often wondered why his hair never seems to be the same color. Little did we know, the answer was connected to one of Trump's well-known traits: impatience.

Remember how Trump couldn't wait to get the country running again during the coronavirus lockdown? And how he allegedly (via CNN) couldn't wait to win the primaries before attempting to access the Republican National Committee's data? Well, Page Six's sources claim that he is just as impatient when getting his hair dyed.

The one-term president reportedly "hates sitting with the dye on his hair and is always rushing the hairdresser." This is said to be the reason his hair color is ever-changing. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blond to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job."