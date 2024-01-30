Inside Olivia Culpo And Christian McCaffrey's Relationship

If you're like us, you can't get enough of relationships involving NFL players and talented superstars: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios, and, of course, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.

Culpo, a former beauty queen who won Miss USA and Miss Universe, is a model, reality TV star, and influencer. She's been featured on the cover of magazines like Cosmopolitan, Sports Illustrated, and Harper's Bazaar Mexico, and she keeps her millions of social media followers entertained. In addition to starring in the reality show "The Culpo Sisters" with her siblings Sophia and Aurora, she's also a restauranteur and a fashion designer.

McCaffrey is just as successful in his own right. The football player has served as a running back for two great NFL teams — the Carolina Panthers and the ​​San Francisco 49ers — and has broken plenty of records in his career. The two-time NFL All-Pro is also a philanthropist. He established the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, which started providing healthcare during the height of the pandemic and now assists underprivileged youth. Needless to say, McCaffrey and Culpo are quite the power couple.