Inside Olivia Culpo And Christian McCaffrey's Relationship
If you're like us, you can't get enough of relationships involving NFL players and talented superstars: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios, and, of course, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.
Culpo, a former beauty queen who won Miss USA and Miss Universe, is a model, reality TV star, and influencer. She's been featured on the cover of magazines like Cosmopolitan, Sports Illustrated, and Harper's Bazaar Mexico, and she keeps her millions of social media followers entertained. In addition to starring in the reality show "The Culpo Sisters" with her siblings Sophia and Aurora, she's also a restauranteur and a fashion designer.
McCaffrey is just as successful in his own right. The football player has served as a running back for two great NFL teams — the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers — and has broken plenty of records in his career. The two-time NFL All-Pro is also a philanthropist. He established the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, which started providing healthcare during the height of the pandemic and now assists underprivileged youth. Needless to say, McCaffrey and Culpo are quite the power couple.
They were first linked together in 2019
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey first sparked dating rumors in May 2019 after McCaffrey liked one of the model's Instagram pictures. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared a screenshot on Twitter, revealing, "Earlier last month McCaffrey and Culpo started to follow each on IG when they were in LA." This came around the time Culpo was linked to DJ Zedd, after the two were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April and celebrated her birthday together in early May. However, a few months later, Culpo and McCaffrey were spotted on vacation together in Mexico.
As People shared, photographers caught the couple sunbathing and holding hands in Cabo San Lucas, reportedly on a joint getaway with model Kristen Louelle and her husband, former NFL and MLB player Tyler Gaffney. The relationship was seemingly confirmed by Culpo when she wore a McCaffreys football jersey to watch a Panthers game in October that year. Later, Culpo confirmed in an Instagram post that she McCaffrey were set up by their mutual friends Kristen and Tyler.
They're supportive of each other's careers
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey may work in different industries, but the two are incredibly supportive of each other's careers. When Culpo made the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2020, McCaffrey posted a snap from the shoot to his Instagram Story, writing "Proud of you!" (via New York Post). He also celebrated her accomplishment on Instagram by posting a picture of the two of them on a paddleboard, writing, "When your gf is on the cover of [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit], you do a victory lap on paddle board. A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you!" McCaffrey even stepped in as photographer to shoot Culpo for Vogue India, back when the pandemic restrictions made regular photoshoots impossible. "He's not a photographer, but I think he has a great eye," Culpo told Stylecaster.
Meanwhile, Culpo is a regular fixture at McCaffrey's football games, often donning his team's merch while cheering him on from the stands. When McCaffrey left the Carolina Panthers to join the San Francisco 49ers, Culpo congratulated him on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you Christian!" she wrote. "Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I'm beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I've called home for the last 8 years. Niners Nation, let's go!" In January 2024, when the 49ers won the NFC Championship Game and advanced to the Super Bowl, Culpo was seen congratulating him with a chest bump and a kiss on the field.
Olivia Culpo broke her dating rule for Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo's exes Danny Amendola, Ryan Lochte, and Tim Tebow have one thing in common: They're all athletes. After a string of failed relationships, the former Miss USA vowed never to date an athlete again – that is until she met McCaffrey. In a lengthy Instagram post, Culpo opened up about being apprehensive to meet McCaffrey when her friends offered to set them up. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. ... I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance," she wrote.
The model opened up to Entertainment Tonight about making an exception for McCaffrey. "He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," she said. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there." She also noted that he comes from a good family and praised his parents for raising him right and teaching him what a healthy relationship looks like.
They gush about each other on social media
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey aren't shy about expressing their love for each other with the world. The two often post lengthy captions about each other on Instagram, and we're so here for it.
On Valentine's Day 2020, Culpo took to Instagram to give a shoutout to her man. "Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible," she wrote. "You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world." Given Culpo's relationship history, we're happy she's finally being treated the way she deserves.
McCaffrey posted an equally sweet tribute on his and Culpo's anniversary. "Hard to believe it's been 3 years with my best friend. I'm not sure if it was the first time I heard you play the cello, or the first time I saw you hit the heavy bag, when I knew I loved you. Thanks for making me laugh, always sticking by my side, and inspiring me every day!" he wrote on Instagram. The NFL running back sure knows how to make Culpo feel special.
They share a dog named Oliver Sprinkles
In July 2020, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey became parents — well, dog parents. The couple are proud owners of an adorable toy Goldendoodle, who is so tiny he fits into Culpo's handbag. The model announced the news on Instagram by posting a selfie of her and the pup, writing, "Listening to spa music on our way home. Welcome home Oliver Sprinkles!!!!"
Oliver Sprinkles even has his own Instagram account, which at the time of writing, has over 21,000 followers. The pup clearly takes after his mother in the fashion department, sporting a vast collection of colorful bow ties and even a Fendi sweatshirt. The account is also filled with pictures of him donning various costumes, from a Santa outfit to a unicorn onesie.
In 2021, Culpo took to Instagram Stories out Jet Blue Airlines for not allowing her to fly with Oliver Sprinkles despite him being pre-approved to travel. The former Miss USA was flying home to help her parents, who both had COVID-19 at the time, but was forced to cancel her flight. "I'm sure I'm not the only one who has had a crying escapade at the airport, but it's just the worst experience ever. And I just want to be able to go home," she revealed (via Business Insider)
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey love traveling together
Considering they jetted off to Mexico for a romantic getaway early into their relationship, it's no surprise that Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey love to vacation together.
In 2021, the couple took a trip to St. Barts, joined by Culpo's sister Sophia and her then-boyfriend, football player Braxton Berrios. "Welcome to baecation," Culpo captioned a carousel of pictures on Instagram, with the first image showing the two couples kissing. Other pictures included the couples sunbathing on beaches, riding around in a convertible, and jumping off a boat into crystal blue waters.
In Spring 2023, Culpo and McCaffrey packed up an RV and road-tripped from California to Utah with their dog, Oliver Sprinkles. A series of snaps shared on Instagram show the couple enjoying breathtaking views of the outdoors, including rainbows, mountains, Joshua trees, and red rock formations.
They celebrate milestones together
From birthdays to holidays and everything in between, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are always by each other's sides, despite their hectic schedules.
In 2022, Culpo celebrated her 30th birthday in style — with a silver chainmail dress, a 5-tiered cake, a party bus, and her boyfriend on her arm. The model took to Instagram to express her gratitude, writing, "This milestone scared me but I have to say I feel so incredibly grateful for the people in my life, and for all of you." McCaffrey's birthdays are a little more lowkey. In 2020, they celebrated with a rainbow-colored unicorn cake, and in 2022,the duo spent a romantic night in. "All Christian wanted to do for his birthday was cook together," she wrote on her Instagram story (via New York Post). The couple have a tradition of spending New Year's Eve together, too. "4th New Year's kiss [with] you," she wrote on Instagram after ringing in 2023 together.
Olivia Culpo has become close with Christian McCaffrey's mom
We first got a glimpse into Olivia Culpo's sweet relationship with Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa in November 2019, when he posted a picture to his Instagram story of the two of them cheering him on at a game, arm in arm. The couple spent quarantine together, and it looks like Culpo used that time to bond with Lisa, even wearing matching pizza onesies for a pizza party.
Years later, the two women seem to be as close as ever, often appearing in TikToks together. In October 2023, Culpo posted a TikTok of the two of them leaving the stadium after a 49ers win, throwing up hand signs and lip-synching to that viral Timothey Chalamet and Pete Davison audio. "Find a mother-in-law who matches your post-game energy," she wrote over the video. Lisa also appears as a special guest in one of Culpo's "Get Ready With Me" TikToks, where the two women talk about McCaffrey in a way that reminds you of two best friends gushing about their crush. "Do you really like him for real though? You swear?" Lisa asked. "It's the real thing. It's the real deal," replied Culpo.
The two also have a playful relationship, judging by the screenshots of their text messages shared by Culpo. Following the 49er's loss to the Ravens in December 2023, Lisa joked that Culpo needed to join in on cheering for the 49ers to lead them to victory, even promising to buy her designer shoes if she did.
McCaffrey has defended Culpo against online trolls
Chivalry isn't dead! Christian McCaffrey jumped to Olivia Culpo's defense when an online troll implied that she was a gold digger in the comment section of one of his Instagram posts. "This is the perfect example of girls date for money and guys date for looks," commented the user. McCaffrey took the time to list all of Culpo's achievements to show that she is capable of being independent without a man. "1. Won Miss Universe on her own. 2. World class musician. 3. Self-made millionaire. 4. Actress. 5. Model. 6. On the board of multiple charities. 7. Owns a restaurant. 8. Owns multiple properties," he wrote.
While this isn't the first time Culpo has been subjected to online hate, McCaffrey certainly chose an important topic over which to defend his partner. It's not only misogynistic but simply inaccurate to accuse a woman who is accomplished in so many different areas of being a gold digger. Oh, and she boasts an impressive estimated net worth of $7 million to boot.
They got engaged in April 2023
On April 2, 2023, Olivia Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged after four years of dating. The couple announced the news with on Instagram by sharing a carousel of photos. McCaffrey popped the question during a trip to Utah against a backdrop of the city's famous rock formations and large floral arrangements.
McCaffrey chose a custom ring designed by Ring Concierge. "We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting," Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, told Brides.
Discussing the ring on Amazon's TikTok Live, Culpo said she tried to hint at what she wanted and got frustrated when McCaffrey didn't seem to be paying attention. "He was just doing it on purpose. I was getting so annoyed," she said. "Honestly, my feelings were getting hurt, but he just wanted it to be a surprise so it was absolutely amazing." She also gushed about her engagement in an Instagram Story, saying, "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible. I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé" (via Brides).
Oliva Culpo and Christian McCaffrey want to start a family
On a 2022 episode of "The Culpo Sisters," Olivia Culpo opened up about starting a family with McCaffrey. The model said she always envisioned herself married with kids by the age of 30, but reality isn't aligning with her plan. While McCaffrey does want children at some point, he isn't ready yet. "He is completely and totally focused on football and he should be. He's not ready to have kids. It's not really an option," she said (via People).
Culpo also opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis, which is a condition that can affect fertility. Because of the condition, she wants to have kids sooner rather than later, calling it a "ticking time bomb." "There is so much that I don't know about what's going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline," she said. "I feel like I have to have kids ASAP."
The model also expressed concern that putting too much pressure on McCaffrey to have children would affect their relationship. She also couldn't help but compare herself to the people around her. "All of my friends are having babies. ... I'm the odd one out," she said. However, after getting engaged, it seems she wants to wait until after getting married. "I feel like the day after my wedding, I'm just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately," she said on TikTok.
They threw an extravagant engagement party
In July 2023, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrated their engagement with a white-out party in Rhode Island, Culpo's home state. They were joined by close friends and family, as well as their fashion-savvy pup Oliver Sprinkles, who was on theme rocking a white bow tie. In a series of snaps and videos posted by Culpo, we can see that the couple pulled out all the stops – Moët Champagne, a cupcake tower, extravagant floral decor, and a sparkler tunnel. "Thank you God for the love of my life," Culpo captioned pictures on Instagram.
The model stunned in a white Vivienne Westwood mini dress accessorized with René Caovilla heels, although getting dressed for the event wasn't a simple process. In a "Get Ready With Me" TikTok video, Culpo described her outfit as "the world's absolute tightest dress of all time," and when she recruits her boyfriend to help zip her up, the zipper breaks. Luckily, her "damage control" team stepped in to save the day. "I don't even know how we were able to fix that, but there is a God out there," she said.