Inside Erin And Ben Napier's Special Connection With Their Alma Mater

Laurel, Mississippi, has become synonymous with Ben and Erin Napier. The HGTV "Home Town" hosts have renovated 50 homes and counting in the southern city, and they are especially proud of the vibrant, historic downtown community. But if there is one other place that feels like home to the Napiers, it would have to be Jones College. Located just 20 minutes away from Laurel, the community college in Ellisville, Mississippi, holds a special place in their hearts. In 2004, it was the setting of their meet-cute when Erin, a staff member of the school paper, interviewed all-around popular guy Ben.

In a special episode of "Home Town" in January 2024, the longtime lovebirds revealed a special new connection to Jones College. While at their former school, the Napiers were informed that one of the schools on the college campus would be named after them. Channel 12 WJTV reports that the maintenance building at Jones College is currently in the process of renovations. Once finished, it will be renamed the "Erin and Ben Napier School of Design and Building Arts." Students who attend courses in the building will learn a variety of skills and trades, ranging from interior design to HVAC and electrical work.

After the on-camera announcement, Ben and Erin started getting a little weepy. In a clip posted to Instagram by HGTV, Ben responds, "Pretty cool," although he is visibly moved, while Erin gushes, "It's kind of unbelievable ..."