Body Language Expert Tells Us King Charles Drops Hints Of Unease Post-Surgery

King Charles III's recent hospitalization was certainly historic. It was announced on January 17 that the 75-year-old king would be undergoing a procedure to help with his enlarged prostate — a condition that is very common for men over the age of 40, per Penn Medicine. While the palace isn't likely to let the public in on all of the goings-on with Charles' health, the body language the royal displayed when leaving the hospital on January 29 gave us plenty of clues regarding his recovery.

Get well soon, King Charles. pic.twitter.com/dBpXm7vAI4 — Royally Sage (@sage1411) January 29, 2024

A video of Charles and Queen Camilla exiting The London Clinic was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. While it may seem like a simple scene, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: 7 Keys to Unlock the Speaker Within," revealed to The List that there's a lot to unpack about the king's body language. "Prince Charles appears to be in high spirits, despite recently undergoing surgery," he said. "He warmly waves to the crowd, wearing a friendly smile that seems to convey a reassuring message of his well-being."

According to Ponce, the fact that Charles recently underwent a procedure is evident despite the royal mask worn for the press. "While he clearly engages with the cameras, one can't help but ponder the extent of any lingering discomfort he might be experiencing," he said. "A subtle hint of unease becomes apparent as he descends from the curb, delicately gripping onto the car for support."