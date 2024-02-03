Sofia Vergara's Beef With RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice, Explained

Despite Sofia Vergara and Teresa Giudice's vastly different careers, the two women aren't all that different. Both are lavish, beautiful, and famous women with deep cultural roots outside the United States. But if you ask Giudice, there's not enough common ground in the world to forge a bridge between these two stars — and it's all thanks to a PR rep-suggested photo op.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star got candid about her feelings toward the "Modern Family" actor on an episode of the "Namaste B$tches" podcast with co-host Melissa Pfeister. Giudice and Pfeister spoke briefly about Vergara's split from Joe Manganiello. Then, Giudice described the infamous 2017 exchange that caused the "RHONJ" star to call the actor "the rudest woman I've ever met."

While backstage at a Mario Lopez interview, Giudice and Vergara's PR agents suggested that the two celebrities snap a pic together. According to Giudice, Vergara impatiently protested, which offended the "RHONJ" personality. But even if Giudice's feelings were hurt, how she recounted the story got the reality TV star in hot water, too.