Sofia Vergara's Beef With RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice, Explained
Despite Sofia Vergara and Teresa Giudice's vastly different careers, the two women aren't all that different. Both are lavish, beautiful, and famous women with deep cultural roots outside the United States. But if you ask Giudice, there's not enough common ground in the world to forge a bridge between these two stars — and it's all thanks to a PR rep-suggested photo op.
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star got candid about her feelings toward the "Modern Family" actor on an episode of the "Namaste B$tches" podcast with co-host Melissa Pfeister. Giudice and Pfeister spoke briefly about Vergara's split from Joe Manganiello. Then, Giudice described the infamous 2017 exchange that caused the "RHONJ" star to call the actor "the rudest woman I've ever met."
While backstage at a Mario Lopez interview, Giudice and Vergara's PR agents suggested that the two celebrities snap a pic together. According to Giudice, Vergara impatiently protested, which offended the "RHONJ" personality. But even if Giudice's feelings were hurt, how she recounted the story got the reality TV star in hot water, too.
Teresa Giudice took offense to Sofia Vergara's disinterest in getting a photo
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, Teresa Giudice, explained on the "Namaste B$tches" podcast that she's not usually the type to seek out photos with celebrities. She told her co-host, Melissa Pfeister, that she was not interested in getting a picture with Sofia Vergara. Still, Giudice was going to abide by the request of her PR rep — until she heard the "Modern Family" actor asking her team why she should take a photo with the reality TV star.
"When we went to go take a picture, she was like standing in front of me. It's like, okay, that's not how we take a picture. She was like the most rudest woman I've ever met. I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, 'Why you making me take a picture with that lady?'" Giudice recounted, mimicking Vergara's distinctive Colombian accent. The "RHONJ" star said she fired back at Vergara, telling the actor she didn't want to take a picture with her, either. Giudice said Vergara stared at her before walking away.
Giudice shared the same story six years earlier at a 2017 panel discussion, "Gettin' Real With the Housewives." In a video obtained by TMZ, Giudice describes the same story — complete with the exact preface about not caring about celebrity photos — onstage. The "RHONJ" star called Vergara a "b****" and added, "Ugh, I can't stand her."
Some thought Teresa Giudice's comments went a little too far
Sofia Vergara has never publicly commented on the alleged exchange, and even if she did, there's likely no way to verify whether she actually slighted Teresa Giudice. But if there wasn't beef before Giudice shared her experience with the "Modern Family" star, there certainly was after. Between Giudice's mock Colombian accent — which she used multiple times on the "Namaste B$tches" podcast — and her implication that Vergara should've been more humble due to her modest upbringing in rural Colombia, people were quick to take Vergara's side.
Vergara supporters flooded the comment section of an otherwise innocuous Instagram post of the "RHONJ" star and Louie Ruelas smiling poolside in Greece with their disdain for Giudice's comments. "Not you making fun of Sofia Vergara's accent !!! When YOU can't even speak the language of your immigrant parents," one user wrote, referencing Giudice's Italian-born parents. "Unacceptable," wrote another. "Your parents had accents. You have just mocked the ancestors of 62 million Americans. Are you proud? Is this what ur beautiful parents [would] want to see?"
Of course, Giudice's brash, unapologetic attitude is nothing new to regular viewers of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." One X, formerly known as Twitter, user commented on the alleged drama, writing, "Hair pulling, table flipping Teresa says someone mistreated her, LOL." Regardless of who mistreated whom, it's clear that we won't be seeing any photos of these two celebrities together anytime soon.