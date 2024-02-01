How Much Money Did Ivana Trump Get From Donald After Their Messy Public Divorce?

Donald Trump's divorce from Ivana Trump was publicly messy — not just because of the family's fame, but also because of how brazenly he flaunted his affair with Marla Maples. Ivana and Donald married in 1977 and were together for 13 years before splitting in 1990. The mother of three had quite a case against Donald. Apart from his public affairs, she also accused him of rape — even swearing an oath to that effect.

Despite this, the divorce was also tricky for Ivana. Before their marriage, she'd signed a prenuptial agreement that entitled her to a 45-room Greenwich home in Connecticut and $25 million, as well as custody of their three children. However, she decided to contest the prenup as she believed it represented too small a fraction of Donald's wealth. Mr. Trump, who was in debt at the time, was still worth about $1.7 billion.

Finally, after a year of court battles, the divorce was finalized, and Ivana's prenup contest was somewhat successful. In addition to what she'd been previously entitled to, she was given an apartment at Trump Plaza, a month at Mar-a-Lago annually, and an annual payment of $650,000 until their kids turned 18. However, instead of $25 million, she received $14 million. Ivana ended up rescinding her rape allegations in 1993, three years after making them.