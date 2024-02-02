Gigi Hadid May Have Been Introduced To Bradley Cooper By His Ex Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper is no stranger to high-profile relationships, and intriguingly, his history even involves two friends. The actor was romantically involved with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019, and the two even welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, during their time together. The real reason Shayk and Cooper broke up was reportedly due to different priorities, according to an insider who spoke to People. "Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now," the source claimed, while Shayk wanted a family life out of the spotlight.
Nonetheless, despite the split, they maintained an amicable relationship, and Cooper's ex may have even played a role in introducing the "Maestro" star to his current girlfriend, fellow model Gigi Hadid. Hadid and Shayk have been friendly with one another for years, and Shayk might've inadvertently set Hadid up with Cooper as a result.
"Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry," a source informed The Messenger soon after the news of Cooper and Hadid's budding romance broke in October 2023. Initially just friends, Hadid and Cooper's relationship took a turn once they bonded over being parents, after which Cooper asked Hadid out on a date. "He pursued her, and she was definitely interested and excited," the insider added.
Shayk reportedly isn't happy about Cooper's new relationship
While Irina Shayk didn't intentionally play matchmaker, the supermodel clearly had a serendipitous role in her ex's budding relationship with her friend. Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid initially fueled dating rumors in late 2023 and seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands in public in January 2024. Although none of the parties involved have spoken out about the supposed love triangle, a source informed Page Six that Shayk has mixed feelings about it.
"Irina is not happy with Bradley for dating another supermodel, but one who is younger," the insider revealed. "It took her by surprise." It remains unclear how Shayk really feels about a friend of hers dating her former partner, especially given that she was reportedly ready to settle down with the Hollywood A-lister, as another insider previously shared with Page Six. After they split in 2019, Shayk and Cooper repeatedly sparked reconciliation rumors.
The former couple was spotted on public outings and even family vacations. In the summer of 2022, after one such tropical getaway, Shayk and Cooper were reported to be trying for another child and contemplating getting back together, according to yet another Page Six source. Notably, just a couple of months before Cooper was linked to Hadid, in late 2023, he was photographed looking cozy with Shayk during one of their family trips.
Cooper and Hadid's romance has taken off pretty quickly
Irina Shayk may or may not support them but regardless Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are reportedly having a total blast together. In October 2023, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful, and they are also both jokesters. They feel comfortable around each other." A month later, the outlet reported Cooper and Hadid's romance was getting serious, with an insider claiming that "the two enjoy spending time together and have introduced each other to the important people in their lives."
While they've maintained a low profile in terms of public displays of affection, the celebrity couple has subtly shown their support for one another's business ventures. Cooper has sported garments from Hadid's fashion brand, Guest In Residence, on multiple occasions, while Hadid was spotted grabbing a bite at the Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks food truck, where the "Hangover" star was serving food.
Later that same day, Shayk notably stopped by as well, suggesting the exes were still on good terms. However, Hadid may not be ready for a serious commitment just yet, as an insider who spoke to People warned. "[Gigi's] independent [and] busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities, so I don't see anything serious happening right away, if at all," they explained about the whirlwind romance.