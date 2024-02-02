Gigi Hadid May Have Been Introduced To Bradley Cooper By His Ex Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper is no stranger to high-profile relationships, and intriguingly, his history even involves two friends. The actor was romantically involved with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019, and the two even welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, during their time together. The real reason Shayk and Cooper broke up was reportedly due to different priorities, according to an insider who spoke to People. "Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now," the source claimed, while Shayk wanted a family life out of the spotlight.

Nonetheless, despite the split, they maintained an amicable relationship, and Cooper's ex may have even played a role in introducing the "Maestro" star to his current girlfriend, fellow model Gigi Hadid. Hadid and Shayk have been friendly with one another for years, and Shayk might've inadvertently set Hadid up with Cooper as a result.

"Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry," a source informed The Messenger soon after the news of Cooper and Hadid's budding romance broke in October 2023. Initially just friends, Hadid and Cooper's relationship took a turn once they bonded over being parents, after which Cooper asked Hadid out on a date. "He pursued her, and she was definitely interested and excited," the insider added.