The Sasha Obama Mix-Up That Became A Reoccurring Joke Between Michelle And Barack

Every family has that one statement that's become an inside joke, and it's no different for the Obamas. Barack Obama once shared a funny mix-up from Sasha Obama, whom he humorously dubbed "the comedian in the family." He recounted a time during his demanding campaign when he and his daughters shared a much-needed rest. While they slept, Michelle, always the early riser, turned on the lights to wake them up, so seven-year-old Sasha sleepily protested, "Awww, Mommy, we are peace!"

Barack explained that the drowsy Sasha had meant to say they were peaceful, but had gotten the words jumbled. The cute slip-up officially became the Obamas' inside joke, with Barack and Michelle using "We are peace! I am peace!" as a playful code for wanting some quiet time. The former president shared this story with People in 2008, just months before his inauguration. But the jokes didn't stop there. When he became president, Barack found ways to display the family's humor in his public speeches.