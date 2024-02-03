Drew Barrymore's Experience With Online Dating Went Terribly Wrong

No one is safe from experiencing the dread of online dating — not even celebrities. Following Drew Barrymore's divorce from art director Will Kopelman in 2016, the "Charlie's Angels" star decided to re-enter the dating scene. In a 2021 appearance on "CBS Mornings," Barrymore candidly shared the struggles of dating as a single mom, revealing, "I'm not there yet."

A year later, Barrymore appeared on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and discussed her dating preferences. While recounting a Zoom date experience, Barrymore admitted it wasn't terrible but that she "still [wanted] to meet someone the old-fashioned way." Nevertheless, the actor didn't completely dismiss the idea of using dating apps.

Unfortunately, Barrymore did not find what — or who — she was looking for. During an episode of her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actor shared a rather relatable dating app horror story. In a clip posted to TikTok, Barrymore detailed, "This guy on my app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams." However, after striking up a conversation, the star found out that the man was actually not who he claimed to be.