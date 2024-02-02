Here's How Much Money RHOBH's Camille Grammer Got From Her Kelsey Grammer Divorce

Kelsey and Camille Grammer's relationship began in 1996 after they were set up on a blind date, culminating in marriage in 1997. Their union appeared to be one of Hollywood's more stable relationships, enduring for over a decade and welcoming two children, Mason and Jude. However, cracks in their marriage became apparent to the public when reports of infidelity surfaced, ultimately leading to their highly publicized divorce in 2011. The divorce proceedings were tumultuous, with disputes over finances and custody making headlines. Despite the challenges, both Kelsey and Camille have since moved on with their lives, but not before Camille cashed in on a hefty divorce settlement.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was awarded half of the marital assets. Given that Grammer had built a lucrative career by that point, having starred in hit shows such as "Cheers" and "Frasier," he was quite wealthy when he married Camille. Still, the reality star has suggested that she helped him throughout his career, which is why she defended the hefty lump sum she received in the split. During the 2019 "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, Camille explained to host Andy Cohen, "Well, I was married for 13 years. That's a long time. I just felt that, you know, working — and I worked hard. I just didn't sit back, buying fancy clothes and shoving bonbons in my face. I mean, I worked hard."