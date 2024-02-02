Here's How Much Money RHOBH's Camille Grammer Got From Her Kelsey Grammer Divorce
Kelsey and Camille Grammer's relationship began in 1996 after they were set up on a blind date, culminating in marriage in 1997. Their union appeared to be one of Hollywood's more stable relationships, enduring for over a decade and welcoming two children, Mason and Jude. However, cracks in their marriage became apparent to the public when reports of infidelity surfaced, ultimately leading to their highly publicized divorce in 2011. The divorce proceedings were tumultuous, with disputes over finances and custody making headlines. Despite the challenges, both Kelsey and Camille have since moved on with their lives, but not before Camille cashed in on a hefty divorce settlement.
The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was awarded half of the marital assets. Given that Grammer had built a lucrative career by that point, having starred in hit shows such as "Cheers" and "Frasier," he was quite wealthy when he married Camille. Still, the reality star has suggested that she helped him throughout his career, which is why she defended the hefty lump sum she received in the split. During the 2019 "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, Camille explained to host Andy Cohen, "Well, I was married for 13 years. That's a long time. I just felt that, you know, working — and I worked hard. I just didn't sit back, buying fancy clothes and shoving bonbons in my face. I mean, I worked hard."
Camille Grammer received millions in her divorce settlement
When Camille and Kelsey Grammer divorced in 2011, accusations flew from both sides. She accused the Emmy Award winner of having an affair with his current wife, Kayte Walsh, while they were still together. He has accused her of asking for a divorce on the day of his mother's funeral. It was clear their ending was turbulent and was only made more complicated with the absence of a prenuptial agreement. This made way for Camille to walk away from the marriage with $30 million.
With no prenup in place, Camille became entitled to half of their $60 million in assets. But her massive payday didn't stop there. In November 2017, Camille was also granted 50% of Kelsey's 401 account balance as of the date they separated. It's unknown how much that amount is, but since Camille had children with her ex-husband, she was also entitled to child support and even alimony.
Camille was also awarded monthly spousal and child support
As for their children, Mason and Jude, who were 10 and seven at the time, it was determined they would live with Camille even though the parents were given joint custody. Camille kept their kids in her Los Angeles home while Kelsey maintained communication with the children as he continued working in Hollywood. Camille was a member of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" at this point, but she was still given a combined $41,000 a month in spousal and child support.
In the years that followed their divorce, Camille and Kelsey haven't gotten along. In November 2018, their daughter Mason told Genlux, "My parents still don't talk. At all. Ever." She even slammed her former spouse for not checking on her after her Malibu home was destroyed in a wildfire. Camille is now married to David Meyer and has happily moved on with her impressive net worth of $50 million.