Why Sofia Vergara's Netflix Crime Boss Character Landed Her In A Lawsuit

Ever since Sofia Vergara was first discovered, she has excelled in TV and film, from her breakout performance in the hit sitcom "Modern Family" to her starring role opposite Reese Witherspoon in the 2015 action comedy "Hot Pursuit." However, one of her most prominent roles to date is that of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, the titular character in the Netflix series "Griselda." The wealthy woman was a crucial player in the narcotics trafficking world in the 1960s through the 1980s and the six-episode series showcases Vergara's versatility, offering her a more serious role than what fans are used to seeing from the usually comedic actor.

Since the release of "Griselda" on January 25, 2024, Vergara has been praised for her performance as the queenpin. The portrayal even earned Vergara her highest-rated film or TV show score to date on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 88 percent from critics. Not only does the "Modern Family" star appear in the show, but she also executive produced it. However, not everyone was impressed with her work on the series. Blanco's son, Michael Corleone Blanco, who also oversees her estate, sued Vergara ahead of the show's release. As her only living child, Michael has been involved with other projects surrounding his mother over the years.

However, he alleges that neither Vergara nor Netflix followed proper protocol when telling his mother's story. Michael even slammed the decision to use facial prosthetics on Vergara to alter her appearance for the role, claiming it made his mom seem unattractive. While Vergara doesn't appear to have responded to Michael publicly, he is undoubtedly being vocal about what he feels is owed to him and his family.