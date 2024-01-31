Sasha Calle's Supergirl Exit Gives The Young And The Restless Fans Hope For More Lola

"The Young and the Restless" alum Sasha Calle was beyond thrilled when she snagged the part of Supergirl in the DC Extended Universe film, "The Flash," in 2023. The first time audiences got to see her in full regalia as the Girl of Steel was during a Super Bowl commercial for the movie. On February 12, 2023, she excitedly posted a video of her and some friends watching the commercial on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: "IF THERE'S ANYTHING SUPERGIRL HAS TAUGHT ME, IT'S HOPE. ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU OTHERWISE!"

Shortly thereafter, she landed another plum film role as Sandra in the as-yet-to-be-released "On Swift Horses." Sadly, with the box office failure of "The Flash" and a few other DC films, head honcho James Gunn is revamping the entire continuity which involves recasting most of the major parts, including Supergirl. While Supergirl fans and Calle herself would have liked to see her interpretation of the character develop in succeeding films, that's unfortunately not going to happen.

But that's good news for "Y&R" fans as it opens the door wide for her to return as Lola Rosales, who left in May 2021 to be a chef in Miami. While Lola and Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) wedding was a pretty big deal, they couldn't make it work because he still had a thing for Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). But now that the two are splitsville, it's high time Lola returned to Genoa City.