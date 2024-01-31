Sadie Laflamme-Snow Teases Bold Romantic Moves For Alice In The Way Home Season 2 - Exclusive

Hallmark's most mysterious series, "The Way Home," has returned for its second season with plenty of new mysteries, mind-bending moments of time travel, and drama ahead. It seems that much of that drama will be romance-related. After Season 2 opened with one epic make out, Chyler Leigh told us there may be more to come.

Leigh's character Kat Landry isn't the only one with some major romantic plot lines coming — this season, it's like mother, like daughter. In an exclusive interview, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, who plays Alice Dhawan, dished on all the romance that's in store for her character in Season 2. Much of what initially drew Laflamme-Snow to "The Way Home" was how Alice's character would develop throughout the show. By the sound of it, plenty of that development is coming this season.

On January 18, The List attended a screening event and Q&A with Laflamme-Snow at the Garland Hotel in Los Angeles, and we asked her to address what we're all thinking: Spencer Hill seems like Alice's perfect match. "I know, that was kind of like, will they or won't they?" Laflamme-Snow said. She added, "But they won't, because he was taken and spoken for." In an interview with Us Weekly, she further explained, "From the get-go, he kind of takes her under his wing ... So, we see that she's just so excited to see him, and we're like, 'Oh, she's turned over a new leaf.'"