Sadie Laflamme-Snow Teases Bold Romantic Moves For Alice In The Way Home Season 2 - Exclusive
Hallmark's most mysterious series, "The Way Home," has returned for its second season with plenty of new mysteries, mind-bending moments of time travel, and drama ahead. It seems that much of that drama will be romance-related. After Season 2 opened with one epic make out, Chyler Leigh told us there may be more to come.
Leigh's character Kat Landry isn't the only one with some major romantic plot lines coming — this season, it's like mother, like daughter. In an exclusive interview, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, who plays Alice Dhawan, dished on all the romance that's in store for her character in Season 2. Much of what initially drew Laflamme-Snow to "The Way Home" was how Alice's character would develop throughout the show. By the sound of it, plenty of that development is coming this season.
On January 18, The List attended a screening event and Q&A with Laflamme-Snow at the Garland Hotel in Los Angeles, and we asked her to address what we're all thinking: Spencer Hill seems like Alice's perfect match. "I know, that was kind of like, will they or won't they?" Laflamme-Snow said. She added, "But they won't, because he was taken and spoken for." In an interview with Us Weekly, she further explained, "From the get-go, he kind of takes her under his wing ... So, we see that she's just so excited to see him, and we're like, 'Oh, she's turned over a new leaf.'"
We'll see three generations of love stories in The Way Home
Alice Dhawan's will they-won't they status with Spencer Hill comes after her breakup with her former beau, Nick at the end of Season 1. Sometimes in love, timing is everything, and this really rang true for Alice and Nick, since decades separated the pair. Laflamme-Snow agrees that ending the relationship was the right thing for Alice to do and required a lot of strength. And, as for this season's love story, the star has a few thoughts on where this might be headed.
According to Laflamme-Snow, one thing that's important for Alice this season is living in the present and not getting — literally — stuck in the past. "At the end [of] Season 1, there was kind of the challenge ahead of her, which is, 'How do I be in the present?'" she explained to Us Weekly. "I think we see her in the past as such a loving, open person and she wants to try and bring that to the present. So, there's some things on the horizon for Alice. I won't get into that too much, but there's people."
So, while we're still unsure of what the future — or should we say present — holds for Alice, it seems that love will be in the air. In fact, Laflamme-Snow said that there will be "romance for all the different generations of women" in Season 2. We seriously cannot wait. Triple date, anyone?