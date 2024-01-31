David & Victoria Beckham's Super Bowl 2024 Uber Eats Commercial Pokes Fun At Her Viral Flub

David and Victoria Beckham are going to the Super Bowl! Well, in a way. The superstar couple has released a teaser for their 2024 Super Bowl commercial; they join the likes of Kate McKinnon and Kris Jenner, who've both released versions of their Super Bowl commercials. For the Beckhams, they used their Uber Eats commercial to show that they can take a joke.

The whole thing is a play on the viral moment from the Beckham's four-part Netflix docuseries when Victoria is trying to talk about how they both grew up working class, but David chimes in, literally from around the corner, telling her to "be honest" and then asking her, "what car did your dad drive you to school in?" She finally somewhat begrudgingly says, "a Rolls-Royce."

And what is Victoria wearing in the Uber Eats commercial? A T-shirt that says, "My dad drives a Rolls-Royce." Then they go on to joke about not knowing what big sporting event their commercial is for — is it the hockey bowl? The big baseball game? We love seeing them having fun with each other.