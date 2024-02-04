Tragic Details About Michelle Trachtenberg's Life

Child stars have a tendency to endure tragedy from a young age given their exposure to the entertainment industry at such a vulnerable point in their lives. There have been many successful stars who got their start as children, like Jodie Foster or Neil Patrick Harris, but others seem to fall out of the public eye gradually, like Michelle Trachtenberg, who has faced more than her fair share of difficulty.

Born on October 11, 1985, Trachtenberg was just 3 years old when she began acting in commercials. The young actor later landed guest roles on "Clarissa Explains It All" and "All My Children," as well as a recurring spot on "The Adventures of Pete & Pete," before becoming better known to the world as "Harriet the Spy" in 1996. In an October 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Trachtenberg reminisced about her time filming the movie, saying, "I turned 10 years old on the first day of principal photography of 'Harriet the Spy.' ... There was a lot required of me."

The cast of "Harriet the Spy" has changed dramatically since the movie premiered, including Trachtenberg, who went on to become known for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "EuroTrip," and "Gossip Girl." However, after a series of unfortunate events throughout Trachtenberg's three-decade-long career, including bullying, the death of a close friend, a handful of injuries, and her sudden return to headlines regarding her appearance, the actor has clearly been through a lot.