Tragic Details About Joni Mitchell

With her singular, limber voice, unhindered phrasing, and distinct guitar tunings, Joni Mitchell has created a legacy of songwriting unique to itself. A truly creative and lifelong artist, Mitchell managed to carve out an incomparable space amidst the tidal wave of singer-songwriters splashing into the music scene of the late 1960s and 1970s. But her rise to music stardom was not an easy — or particularly fast — climb.

Her life, much like the music that has garnered her countless awards throughout her career, has been an eccentric amalgamation of periods of vulnerability, years of experimentation, and a consistent devotion to her creative muse above all else. Though her presence in the public eye has wavered from global superstar to reclusive relic and more in between, her impact on the world culturally, socially, and musically is undeniable and significant.

Raised in the rural plans of central Canada, Mitchell would endure several hardships that would ultimately shape her into the artist she is known as today. From her isolated upbringing to various medical scares over the years, these arduous experiences have been keenly reflected in her decades' worth of musical and visual artwork.