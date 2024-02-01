Big Changes We See Coming For The Royal Family In 2024

After Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death, her son became King Charles III and took his spot on the throne. The official changeover was in May 2023, when he had his tradition-breaking coronation. A little less than a year after that, King Charles III had surgery for an enlarged prostate. Charles' hospitalization was historic because it overlapped with a hospital stay for Catherine, Princess of Wales, and although the operations happened some days apart, they were both announced on January 17, 2024.

On January 29, both Kate and Charles were sent home from the hospital. Grant Harrold, who used to work as a royal butler, told the New York Post, "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it'll mean they're able to return to some sense of normality." The outlet reported how William, Prince of Wales, should be returning to his usual royal responsibilities now that Kate was home. The timeline for Kate to work again "will depend on medical advice closer to the time."

The royal family started 2024 in a big way with double surgeries — and big changes are likely coming their way for the rest of the year, based on other things the royals have said and done.