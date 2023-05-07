5 Times King Charles Broke Tradition From Queen Elizabeth's Coronation

On Saturday, May 6, King Charles III was officially crowned the 40th British monarch. It was a lavish affair with glittering parades, royals dressed in their best (although some coronation guests dressed in their worst), excited crowds, and, at the end of it all, a new king and queen were crowned. King Charles' Coronation marks the first one in 70 years. The last coronation took place in 1953 when the late Queen Elizabeth II received the very same crown that now rests on her son's head.

Royalty is governed by tradition in so many ways, so it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that the two historic occasions were very similar. As is custom, the coronation of King Charles and his mother both took place in Westminster Abbey. Since as far back as 1066, Westminster Abbey's website notes that the timeless beauty of their olden church has been the backdrop for all coronations.

However, in 70 years, a lot can change, and a lot has. From his guest list to the crowning of his spouse, King Charles' Coronation broke tradition from that of Queen Elizabeth's numerous times.