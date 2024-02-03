Britney Spears' Ex Charlie Ebersol Was Reportedly Ready To Propose When They Split

Britney Spears' dating history seems to be as long as her catalog of hits. While some of her relationships are well-known — such as her marriages to Jason A. Alexander, Kevin Federline, and Sam Asghari — the chart-topper almost got married one more time back in 2015 when her then-boyfriend Charlie Ebersol wanted to propose to her before they split. If Ebersol's name doesn't sound very familiar, however, it's because their relationship ended just as quickly as it began.

The ex-couple began their relationship in 2014, and according to People, one source close to the situation at the time said they were "taking it slow." The "Toxic" singer met Ebersol through one of her assistants. "I thought he was really adorable and she said he was good to people, so I went for it. There was something about him that made me feel really peaceful and at ease," Spears told the publication at the time.

Well, as with every relationship that happens in the spotlight, Spears and Ebersol went through some ups and downs during their short time together. But Ebersol was so sure that he wanted to be with Spears "Till The World Ends" (as the singer herself sang back in 2011) that he was prepared to do something headline-worthy at the time.