The Sweet Way Patrick Mahomes Asked Wife Brittany Out In High School
Before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were the "It" couple of the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, had the most widely discussed relationship. Whether you love Brittany or can't stand her, there's no denying that she and her pro-athlete hubby have had some pretty cute on-camera moments over the years — reminiscent of "Friday Night Lights." In fact, one of the reasons why fans of the Mahomes root for the relationship so much is because the couple are high school sweethearts.
Patrick and Brittany (then Matthews) were both students of Whitehouse High School in Texas in the early aughts. In 2012, when Brittany was a junior and Patrick a sophomore, the duo became fast friends. However, they quickly transitioned to boyfriend and girlfriend when Patrick covertly alluded to their possibility of becoming something more. Their relationship started around the ultimate romantic holiday, Valentine's Day. Brittany gushed in a video for Vitality, "He brought this little Valentine's gift for me at lunch one day. It was like a heart-like card and said, 'Happy Valentine's Day', and like a rose or something."
Patrick presented the sweet gift jokingly but she adored it. "Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting, like, 'Kiss her, kiss her' to him and I was like, 'I'm doing this,'" she added. Brittany, also a driven professional athlete, was all-in for Patrick right from the beginning, confessing, "I just kind of started getting a crush on him. Then boom, we just fell in love."
They have an incredibly strong relationship
Brittany Mahomes described her and her husband Patrick Mahomes' teenage relationship as starting with a bang and it doesn't look likely to fizzle out anytime soon. The athletic duo hit all the high school milestones that are a must for many young couples — and Brittany has the receipts to prove it in the form of numerous Instagram photos. In April 2013, Patrick asked his girlfriend to prom by writing on the back of one of their cars. The Kansas City Chiefs WAG captioned the post, "Thanks for SCARING the crap out of me [...] but I loved it! senior prom with my best friend!"
Sure enough, in May 2013, the lovebirds were flaunting their formal wear (with a chic teal theme) while posing for signature prom pics. "Love this boyy!" Brittany gushed while Patrick captioned his collage, "Best prom date a guy could ask for!!" Not long after, Brittany graduated, opting to continue her soccer career at the University of Texas at Tyler. Sadly, the sweethearts' separation would be the first of many.
Patrick graduated one year later and enrolled at Texas Tech University. Unfortunately, their long-distance relationship continued even after college when Brittany agreed to play for the professional Afturelding/Fram soccer team from Iceland starting in 2017, and Patrick was simultaneously drafted by the Chiefs. The couple's love survived and they welcomed their first child in 2021, tied the knot in 2022, and added to their family later that same year.
The high school couple became celebrities
While some things haven't changed since Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' high school days — they're still very much in love, and Patrick is still playing football — their circumstances most definitely have. In a 2023 interview with "CBS Mornings," the celebrity couple sat down to discuss their past, present, and future. "I was not prepared for this," Brittany admitted, referring to the fame and fortune that came with Patrick's success in the NFL.
She elaborated, "At such a young age we were in love and I loved him with all of my heart, but I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon." Arguably one of the most talked about WAGS in sport, Brittany likened her experience to "being thrown into the fire." The former professional soccer player has received a fair amount of both praise and criticism for her actions in person at games and on her social media accounts.
Nevertheless, Brittany has proven she'll always stand by Patrick's side no matter how rough it gets. After college, when she played soccer professionally, Brittany decided to set aside her goal and move to Kansas City with Patrick, whose career was taking off. Now, she dedicates herself to being his biggest cheerleader both on and off the field because these high school sweethearts seem destined to live happily ever after.