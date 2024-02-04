The Sweet Way Patrick Mahomes Asked Wife Brittany Out In High School

Before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were the "It" couple of the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, had the most widely discussed relationship. Whether you love Brittany or can't stand her, there's no denying that she and her pro-athlete hubby have had some pretty cute on-camera moments over the years — reminiscent of "Friday Night Lights." In fact, one of the reasons why fans of the Mahomes root for the relationship so much is because the couple are high school sweethearts.

Patrick and Brittany (then Matthews) were both students of Whitehouse High School in Texas in the early aughts. In 2012, when Brittany was a junior and Patrick a sophomore, the duo became fast friends. However, they quickly transitioned to boyfriend and girlfriend when Patrick covertly alluded to their possibility of becoming something more. Their relationship started around the ultimate romantic holiday, Valentine's Day. Brittany gushed in a video for Vitality, "He brought this little Valentine's gift for me at lunch one day. It was like a heart-like card and said, 'Happy Valentine's Day', and like a rose or something."

Patrick presented the sweet gift jokingly but she adored it. "Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting, like, 'Kiss her, kiss her' to him and I was like, 'I'm doing this,'" she added. Brittany, also a driven professional athlete, was all-in for Patrick right from the beginning, confessing, "I just kind of started getting a crush on him. Then boom, we just fell in love."