Who Is Peter Phillips' Girlfriend Lindsay Wallace?

Standing at number 17 in line for the throne, Peter Phillips is the first-born child of Princess Anne and her now ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips. Born in 1977, he grew up with his cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, under the watchful eye of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Though he doesn't have an official title or duties, Phillips has been in and out of the spotlight for most of his life, attending most of the royal events and special occasions with his family. For the last couple of years, he's brought the same plus-one, girlfriend Lindsay Wallace.

After 12 years of marriage, Phillips formally announced in early 2020 that he and his wife, Autumn Phillips, were separating. The divorce was finalized in 2021, and that same year, it was reported Phillips had started spending time with Wallace. The two made their official debut as a couple in 2022, when they attended several different Platinum Jubilee events together.

Phillips and Wallace have continued their romance ever since, popping up at various events throughout the United Kingdom. A friend of Phillips reportedly told Hello! the relationship is still going strong, giving Wallace some of the credit. "Lindsay really is a breath of fresh air."