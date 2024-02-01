Travis Kelce Has High Hopes For Taylor Swift Ahead Of 2024 Grammys
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won't be accompanying his pop icon girlfriend Taylor Swift to the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, because, well, he'll be too busy preparing for his third Super Bowl appearance on February 11. As it turns out, there are some downsides to being one of the world's hottest power couples including, clearly, scheduling conflicts.
But that hasn't stopped Kelce from being Swift's biggest cheerleader ahead of the awards show. The pro athlete visited "The Pat McAfee Show" the Wednesday before the Grammys were due to take place and expressed his disappointment about missing Swift's special night. Still, it wasn't all woe-is-me (he is headed to Super Bowl LVIII, though it remains to be seen whether Swift will make it).
The football star also offered an optimistic prediction of Swift's performance at the awards show: A full sweep. "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I've got practice on Sunday. Unfortunately, I've gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we've got in a week," Kelce riffed.
Swift and Kelce are each other's biggest fans
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made a point of publicly supporting one another, with the singer-songwriter attending Kelce's games and him returning the favor by being present at several of her concerts. The "Bad Blood" hitmaker was there to support her boo as his team won the AFC Championship, solidifying their place in Super Bowl LVIII. The couple was spotted on the field sharing hugs, kisses, and "I love you"s before Kelce left to celebrate with the rest of the team.
At least the football star will be supporting Swift from the field (or travel bus). The "Shake It Off" singer has a whopping six nominations at the 2024 Grammys, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The record-breaking musician has now received the most nominations for Song of the Year, surpassing other musical giants like Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.
A source close to the celebrity couple spoke to People following the Chiefs' AFC Championship win, confirming that Kelce and Swift "are genuinely happy together." They continued, "She's there to support him and cheer him on, and she's fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves." Whether the world-conquering pop star makes a full sweep at the 2024 Grammys or not, it's clear that those feelings of admiration are mutual.