Travis Kelce Has High Hopes For Taylor Swift Ahead Of 2024 Grammys

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won't be accompanying his pop icon girlfriend Taylor Swift to the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, because, well, he'll be too busy preparing for his third Super Bowl appearance on February 11. As it turns out, there are some downsides to being one of the world's hottest power couples including, clearly, scheduling conflicts.

But that hasn't stopped Kelce from being Swift's biggest cheerleader ahead of the awards show. The pro athlete visited "The Pat McAfee Show" the Wednesday before the Grammys were due to take place and expressed his disappointment about missing Swift's special night. Still, it wasn't all woe-is-me (he is headed to Super Bowl LVIII, though it remains to be seen whether Swift will make it).

The football star also offered an optimistic prediction of Swift's performance at the awards show: A full sweep. "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I've got practice on Sunday. Unfortunately, I've gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we've got in a week," Kelce riffed.