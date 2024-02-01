Steve Burton's General Hospital Return Is Coming Sooner Than We Thought

Between verbal thrashings, heated confrontations, and flying bullets, "General Hospital" has attained yet another level of excitement. And that's just on the January 31 episode! Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) took Ava Jerome (Maura West) and their daughter to his private island in Puerto Rico because of an unknown threat, but they found themselves ducking for cover as a hail of bullets rained on his house. Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) and Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) laid into Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) after she blamed them for ruining her life. And Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) caught up to Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) in Paris and attacked them, after which she and Spencer ended up tumbling off of a boat.

The stakes are high across the board and the much-anticipated return of Jason Morgan couldn't come any faster. Fans collectively jumped for joy when it was reported last month that Steve Burton is returning to the role, and he opened up about when that will actually happen on the January 31 episode of his podcast, "Daily Drama."

"I don't have an exact start date, but I start next week on the show," he stated to the exuberant surprise of his co-host Bradford Anderson, who plays Jason's bestie, Damian Spinelli. As they theorized how Jason would be introduced, Burton joked, "Listen, we're just gonna roll in on the motorcycle and you're gonna be in the side car."