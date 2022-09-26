What's Most Important To Naomi Watts When Acting With Kids - Exclusive

Although W.C. Fields was popularly misquoted as saying "Never work with children or animals" (in fact, that's not even the original quote, nor did Fields actually come up with it), acting opposite both has been a staple of movie actors' lives almost since the medium was invented.

Children (according to anecdotal reports) can be notoriously unpredictable on set, reputedly able to steal any scene from their adult collaborators, and may not always be able to distinguish between what is real and what is make-believe during filming.

When it comes to difficult or frightening material, adult actors and filmmakers, along with the child's parents and sometimes even on-set counselors, can help the children as they perform emotionally fraught or terrifying scenes — although many former child actors have actually said they've had good experiences on the horror movies they are famous for.

For seasoned actor Naomi Watts, who has worked with children in horror movies like "The Ring" as well as intense dramas such as "The Impossible," she felt particularly protective toward her young co-stars in the new psychological thriller "Goodnight Mommy." "It was so important to me," she told The List in an exclusive interview. "It was important for me to keep checking in on them."