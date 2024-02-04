Barbra Streisand's Memoir Contradicted Previous Claims About Her Relationship With Warren Beatty

Hollywood stars Barbra Streisand and Warren Beatty have had a long history of playing a coquettish "did we, didn't we" game regarding their possible fling in the 1960s. While Beatty has long insisted that the couple did get together briefly, Streisand has famously denied the story as a misremembered rumor. But as it turns out, Beatty might've been right after all.

Streisand changed her tune about Beatty in her 2023 memoir "My Name is Barbra," explaining that she and Beatty had known each other for decades, stretching back to their days at a New England playhouse in the late 1950s. The multi-hyphenate performer recalled speaking with Beatty about politics and other subjects before the "Bonnie & Clyde" actor said, "I remember why we broke up." Streisand wrote, "I said, 'When were we together?'" (via Entertainment Weekly).

The "Funny Girl" actor wrote that after she and Beatty ended their phone call, she tried to recall if the fling had actually happened. She wrote: "Did I sleep with Warren? I kind of remember. I guess I did. Probably once."