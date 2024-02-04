Here's What The Cast Of Cheers Is Up To Today

Not many television series have had as lasting an impact on pop culture as "Cheers." The series ran for 11 seasons, won 28 Primetime Emmy Awards, inspired a spin-off series, and made nearly a dozen actors into household names. The sitcom is still considered one of the best TV shows of all time by many audiences and media outlets, and it was one of just a few shows honored with a live reunion at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony. There's an actual Cheers bar and restaurant in Boston, and reruns of the series still air on cable television. To say "Cheers" has left a mark on history would be a massive understatement.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly why the series was such a success and has stood the test of time. The writing was excellent and the direction was of the highest quality, but the cast deserves much of the credit, too. Largely a group of unknown actors at the time, the comedic geniuses were perfect in their respective roles, and they understood their characters from the very start, creating a world that had the same comfortable feeling from beginning to end. Much of the cast won an Emmy for their work on "Cheers," and they all found acting roles after the sitcom ended. Now, over 30 years since its finale aired, here's what the cast of "Cheers" is up to today.