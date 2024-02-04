Who Is Jim Jordan's Wife Polly?

A lot has been said and reported about Jim Jordan, the man Donald Trump spoke to before the January 6 riot. That's because the U.S. senator is someone who knows how to make headlines. He's a huge supporter of Trump, who is the first president in the history of the country to be indicted on criminal charges.

The former college wrestling champion also has quite a controversial past in Congress. Jordan was instrumental in trying to delay the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral win in 2020 and has also aggressively investigated the president's son Hunter Biden and his business dealings. He's also someone who doesn't like to lose. He's never lost an election in his life (at least as of this writing). However, his wrestling record in high school was 150-1.

Outside of Washington, D.C., Jim is a husband, father, and grandfather. Together with his wife Polly Jordan, they have four children and three grandchildren as of January 2024. And while there isn't a day that Jim isn't making waves in Congress or headlines for some of the things he says and does in the world of politics, not much is known about his wife, Polly. That's mostly because she's someone who would rather stay as far away as possible from the spotlight.