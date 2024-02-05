The Touching Gift General Hospital's Jacklyn Zeman Gave Brighton Hertford As A Child

Fans were pleasantly surprised when Brighton Hertford returned to "General Hospital" for the show's tribute episodes for the late Jacklyn Zeman and her character, Bobbie Spencer. She played a mysterious reporter named Angela Brighton, who turned out to be the ghost — or an angel, depending on your interpretation — of B.J. Jones, Bobbie's daughter who died as a result of a school bus accident in 1994. Her heart was subsequently transplanted into her cousin, Maxie Jones (then Robyn Richards).

In a January 11, 2024, interview posted by Soap Opera Digest, Hertford reminisced about being on the show as a kid. She explained the bonds she developed with castmates: "Brad [Maule, ex-Tony Jones] and Jackie [were] the biggest influences because I spent the most time with them on set." She further stated that when she got the call to return for Bobbie's funeral, she already had plans to be in Los Angeles and remarked that the timing was "serendipitous."

In a video posted on January 23, Hertford spoke more in-depth about her return to the sudser with Michael Fairman. She recalled that at age 8, Zeman gave her a gift she would never forget. "Jackie gave me a butterfly ring that has an opal in it," she explained, adding, "We had this really special moment where she gave it to me, and she talked to me about the significance of butterflies in her life."