Hallmark Star Erika Christensen Couldn't Keep Her Second Baby's Gender A Secret For Long

Celebs can be very protective of their children (and for good reason), often keeping their gender, names, and faces confidential until they're ready to share details with the public. However, when you're a parent trying to withhold information about something as special as your kids, it can be quite the challenge not to gush and let a big baby secret slip.

Hallmark's Erika Christensen knows the struggle all too well. The "Anything for Love" star announced in an Instagram post that she was expecting her second baby in May 2018. The star already shared a daughter, Shane, with her husband, Cole Maness. People reported that, like other Hollywood parents, Christensen had set out to conceal the baby's gender, stating, "It's fun to have secrets." However, it proved incredibly hard for the "Swimfan" actress to remember to use gender neutral phrases to refer to her little one-to-be when talking to reporters.

In an interview one month later, the mom gushed, "She seems to grasp. My mom got her a t-shirt that says, 'Big sister.' She seems to grasp that there's a baby in here. She's giving the baby some kisses," referring to her firstborn, Shane. But then she slipped, accidentally revealing that baby number two was a girl, "Hopefully, the little one will learn a lot from her sister." With the cat out of the bag, there was nothing Christensen could do but admit her mistake, "Oh, well, there you go," she added.