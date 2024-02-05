The Full House Episode You Forgot Candace Cameron Bure's Brother Guest Starred In

After it aired in 1987, ABC's "Full House" faced a slow start but eventually became a beloved family sitcom, consistently ranking in the Nielsen Top 30 from its third season onward. The show's popularity endured over the years, with its 2016 sequel series, "Fuller House," garnering over 14 million views on Netflix in its first month of streaming, according to an IndieWire report.

However, as the first two seasons of the original show weren't nearly as popular, you may have forgotten that one episode Candace Cameron Bure's brother guest starred in. While Bure, who portrayed the oldest of the Tanner sisters, D.J. Tanner, was a permanent fixture in both "Full House" and "Fuller House," her brother, Kirk Cameron, appeared in just a single installment of "Full House."

The Season 1 episode, titled "Just One of the Guys," aired in 1988, with Cameron portraying the Tanner's cousin Steve. Although he received a standing ovation from the audience after appearing on set, Cameron, who was around 18 at the time, did not return to "Full House" after his short-lived stint. He did, however, make an appearance in "Fuller House" decades later, marking an unexpected full-circle moment for his sister and, surprisingly, Kimmy Gibbler.