Where Do RHOBH's Adrienne Maloof And Paul Nassif Stand Years After Their Public Divorce?

Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif were fixtures on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during its early seasons. Adrienne, a businesswoman, and part of the famous Maloof family, proudly showcased her opulent lifestyle and entrepreneurial ventures, including her ownership of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Meanwhile Nassif, a prominent plastic surgeon, often found himself unwillingly entangled in the show's many conflicts, particularly with controversial castmate Brandi Glanville. Their marriage faced strains that were aired publicly, leading to a highly publicized divorce in 2012, which played out during "RHOBH's" third season.

The split briefly got nasty, with Maloof hurling child abuse accusations at Nassif during the proceedings. This led to her being granted temporary custody of their three sons, Gavin, Colin, and Christian. However, in September 2012, the Department of Children and Family Services confirmed they were unable to find any evidence of abuse, as TMZ reported at the time. The very next month, the couple called off their custody battle by working out a schedule for their sons, with Maloof getting the children through the week and every other weekend, while Nassif agreed to every other weekend including the associated overnights (via TMZ).

Finally, in August 2013, the celebrity couple settled their divorce once and for all. With a prenuptial agreement in place, Maloof and Nassif's wealth was protected, and they agreed to split assets acquired during the marriage 50/50, per TMZ. While many reality stars have bad blood after they divorce, Maloof and Nassif are in a great place since going their separate ways.