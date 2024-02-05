Where Do RHOBH's Adrienne Maloof And Paul Nassif Stand Years After Their Public Divorce?
Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif were fixtures on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during its early seasons. Adrienne, a businesswoman, and part of the famous Maloof family, proudly showcased her opulent lifestyle and entrepreneurial ventures, including her ownership of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Meanwhile Nassif, a prominent plastic surgeon, often found himself unwillingly entangled in the show's many conflicts, particularly with controversial castmate Brandi Glanville. Their marriage faced strains that were aired publicly, leading to a highly publicized divorce in 2012, which played out during "RHOBH's" third season.
The split briefly got nasty, with Maloof hurling child abuse accusations at Nassif during the proceedings. This led to her being granted temporary custody of their three sons, Gavin, Colin, and Christian. However, in September 2012, the Department of Children and Family Services confirmed they were unable to find any evidence of abuse, as TMZ reported at the time. The very next month, the couple called off their custody battle by working out a schedule for their sons, with Maloof getting the children through the week and every other weekend, while Nassif agreed to every other weekend including the associated overnights (via TMZ).
Finally, in August 2013, the celebrity couple settled their divorce once and for all. With a prenuptial agreement in place, Maloof and Nassif's wealth was protected, and they agreed to split assets acquired during the marriage 50/50, per TMZ. While many reality stars have bad blood after they divorce, Maloof and Nassif are in a great place since going their separate ways.
Maloof and Nassif agree that their relationship needed to end
In the years since the divorce, Adrienne Maloof has acknowledged that "RHOBH" brought an end to her marriage to Paul Nassif. However, by the same token, she is thankful for the show for forcing them to divorce. During a July 2020 episode of "Life After Bravo," Maloof explained, "I think that the show actually did me a favor by getting [me] out of a relationship that was not right for both of us, and when I look back, I think it would've happened, it just happened sooner than later." Her former husband agrees with Maloof on this sequence of events, and how everything ultimately turned out for the best.
During a 2023 interview with E! News, the "Botched" star reasoned that he would never choose to showcase his relationship on television again following his very public divorce from Maloof. "I don't think I'd ever do something like that again, especially if look at my background with this. I think being on a reality show, it did speed up our demise and divorce. I think it was going to happen anyway, eventually," he shared. Thankfully, despite how dicey things got for a while, once the divorce was settled, Nassif and Maloof began to speak often, which has dramatically helped their co-parenting relationship.
Maloof is now friendly with Nassif's new wife
Despite Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif's divorce, which had the potential to get really ugly, they remain friends to this day. The former "RHOBH" stars reportedly speak multiple times a week, as Nassif confirmed during his 2023 chat with E! News. And, when Nassif remarried Brittany Pattakos, in October 2019, his friendship with Maloof remained intact. In fact, the two women are quite close. Ironically, Nassif and Pattakos attended Maloof's mother's wedding together on their first date, giving Pattakos the chance to meet Nassif's extended family.
She recalled the moment with Hollywood Life: "So I met everybody, his ex-wife [Adrienne], his kids. He was like, 'Let's see how you handle it!'" The following year, in 2020, Maloof also congratulated the couple when they announced that they were expecting their first child together, a daughter they named Paulina. The Bravo star was even present to celebrate the little girl's first birthday, sharing a sweet Instagram photo of her sons and their new half-sister with the caption: "Happy first birthday to our little Paulina. We love you!"
Nassif also celebrated Maloof's latest business venture with a June 2023 post featuring him, his ex-wife, their son Gavin, and Pattakos. He captioned it: "Congratulations to @adriennemaloof and the @Vegasgoldenknights for winning the Stanley Cup & bringing the first ever men's professional championship to Las Vegas! What a historic and legendary achievement!" Despite the dramatic end of their romantic relationship, Nassif and Maloof maintained a high level of mutual respect, preventing any bitterness from forming between them.