What We Know About Penélope Cruz's Kids, Leo And Luna
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's relationship has remained relatively under the radar despite their status as a Hollywood power couple. Even though they have been married since 2010 and welcomed two children in the years since, you wouldn't know it from their social media profiles, which mainly feature their work and humanitarian efforts. When Cruz spoke to Elle, in January 2024, she dodged a reasonably vague question about her kids, Leo and Luna's, creative interests.
The "Vanilla Sky" star stressed that she didn't want to reveal anything because Cruz wants them to decide how much of their lives to share with the world. To further protect their privacy, Cruz has kept Leo and Luna off social media and barred them from getting cellphones altogether, reasoning, "It's so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming." She pointed out that her generation was only introduced to smartphones well into their 20s when they could better understand the dangers.
As for her feelings about the current state of technology, the Oscar nominee argued, "It's a cruel experiment on children, on teenagers." If that sounds like a protective mother to you, Cruz informed Harper's Bazaar UK that she's been ready to be a parent for the longest time, "I've always [had] a very strong maternal instinct — always," she shared. "Since I was a little girl, since like five years old, I've been playing the role of a mother and saying that I for sure wanted to have kids when I was an adult."
Leo completely changed his mom's life from the very beginning
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's first child, Leonardo Encinas Cruz, came into this world on January 22, 2011. When Vogue asked the actor about having her first child, she couldn't hold back the tears. "From the first second, you feel so much love," Cruz gushed, adding, "It transforms you completely, in a second. Nature is very wise and gives you nine months to prepare, but in that moment — when you see that face, you are transformed forever."
Many well-wishers warned the "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" star that she would never be the same after having children, but she didn't realize just how beautiful it would be until Leo came along. Although the celebrity couple rarely talks about their kids, Bardem confirmed with People in 2017 that he brought both Leo and Luna to watch him work on "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." As the actor enthused, "To be on a real boat and see the cannons and see the people dressed like pirates. That was like a Disney ride for them."
However, Bardem ensured his children only saw him at his best and not in his horrifying dead man getup. The "Skyfall" star also revealed they weren't entirely sure about what their parents did for a living, not least because neither he nor Cruz kept any memorabilia at home that would point to them being actors. Since Bardem and Cruz are super serious about privacy, we've only seen glimpses of Leo through pap snaps.
Luna teared up when her dad bagged a role in a beloved Disney movie
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz welcomed their second child, Luna Encinas Cruz, on July 22, 2013. In an interview with Allure later that same year, Cruz confirmed that she was breastfeeding her daughter, admitting, "[Nursing] is addictive. It's hard when the day comes when you have to stop." She also reminisced about her own childhood, noting, "In my house every Sunday, everybody was cleaning the house. There was always music, and everybody was dancing, sometimes naked, around the house. Not hippie, but very free."
Although their kids weren't immediately certain about their parents' chosen careers, Luna quickly caught on. While speaking to Vogue Arabia in 2021, Cruz disclosed that Luna was with her when she won the Volpi Cup for best actress at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, for her performance in "Parallel Mothers." Cruz's daughter was confused about why her mom was tearing up during the happy moment, but it all made sense after the actor explained the award's importance.
When Bardem appeared on "The Jess Cagle Show," in 2022, he shared Luna's reaction to finding out that he may be cast in "The Little Mermaid," divulging, "I said, 'Well, they are talking about being in 'The Little Mermaid,' and my daughter got so emotional." The esteemed actor had to quickly clarify that he wouldn't be taking on the titular role of Ariel, though, adding, "[She said], 'Of course not, Dad. You will be Triton, right?' And I said, 'Yes.' And that was one of the reasons [why] I did 'The Little Mermaid.'"