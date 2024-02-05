What We Know About Penélope Cruz's Kids, Leo And Luna

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's relationship has remained relatively under the radar despite their status as a Hollywood power couple. Even though they have been married since 2010 and welcomed two children in the years since, you wouldn't know it from their social media profiles, which mainly feature their work and humanitarian efforts. When Cruz spoke to Elle, in January 2024, she dodged a reasonably vague question about her kids, Leo and Luna's, creative interests.

The "Vanilla Sky" star stressed that she didn't want to reveal anything because Cruz wants them to decide how much of their lives to share with the world. To further protect their privacy, Cruz has kept Leo and Luna off social media and barred them from getting cellphones altogether, reasoning, "It's so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming." She pointed out that her generation was only introduced to smartphones well into their 20s when they could better understand the dangers.

As for her feelings about the current state of technology, the Oscar nominee argued, "It's a cruel experiment on children, on teenagers." If that sounds like a protective mother to you, Cruz informed Harper's Bazaar UK that she's been ready to be a parent for the longest time, "I've always [had] a very strong maternal instinct — always," she shared. "Since I was a little girl, since like five years old, I've been playing the role of a mother and saying that I for sure wanted to have kids when I was an adult."