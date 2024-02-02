Explosive Claim Suggests Trump's Relationship With Attorney Alina Habba Is Not So Rosy
Donald Trump's decision to hire Alina Habba as his attorney in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case puzzled more than a few pundits. Habba was a relative unknown in the legal world, and her firm's civil suit clients are primarily insurance companies, not former presidents. The $83 million judgment was a victory not only for Carroll but also for Roberta Kaplan, the head of Carroll's legal team. Habba, on the other hand, came off as inexperienced and contrary, arguing with the judge so often he had to admonish her 14 times. Habba finally tried to discredit Kaplan by claiming a conflict of interest but quickly backed off.
On at least one occasion, Trump seems to have shown a change of heart toward his star attorney Habba. Kaplan appeared on the February 2 podcast of "George Conway Explains It All (to Sarah Longwell)" to discuss the Carroll trial and its outcome. She recalled going to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort with her legal team to take his deposition. Trump wanted to skip lunch so they could finish sooner, but Kaplan requested the break. "And he said, 'Well, you're here in Mar-a-Lago. What do you think you're going to do for lunch? Where are you going to get lunch?'" she recalled.
It was then Trump learned that Habba and her team had already arranged a meal for the attorneys. The former president proceeded to throw the pile of documents and evidence across the table, then furiously left the room. Kaplan added, "He really yelled at Alina for that. He was so mad at Alina."
Are Donald Trump and Alina Habba still a team?
Donald Trump has yet to confirm or deny Roberta Kaplan's claim of a Mar-a-Lago hissy fit, though this wouldn't be the first time the former president has lost his temper over lunch. Trump allegedly threw his plate of food against the White House dining room wall after learning then-Attorney General William Barr had told the press there was no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 elections. Barr's former aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the January 6 committee that this wasn't the first time he had taken out his anger on the chinaware. Trump's petulant behavior even extends into the salon, according to a source who dished to Page Six. It seems the former POTUS is so antsy during hair coloring appointments that he insists on having the dye rinsed out before it has a chance to set properly.
Nor has Trump commented on the allegation that he chewed out Alina Habba for being courteous enough to order lunch for the opposing legal team. His actions may hint at the future, however. On January 30, he posted on his Truth Social platform, "I am in the process, along with my team, of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an Appeal of one of the most ridiculous and unfair Witch Hunts our Country has ever seen." Whether this team includes Habba has yet to be determined, but she seems willing to continue the fight. On X, she declared, "This is far from over. We are just getting started."