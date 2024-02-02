Explosive Claim Suggests Trump's Relationship With Attorney Alina Habba Is Not So Rosy

Donald Trump's decision to hire Alina Habba as his attorney in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case puzzled more than a few pundits. Habba was a relative unknown in the legal world, and her firm's civil suit clients are primarily insurance companies, not former presidents. The $83 million judgment was a victory not only for Carroll but also for Roberta Kaplan, the head of Carroll's legal team. Habba, on the other hand, came off as inexperienced and contrary, arguing with the judge so often he had to admonish her 14 times. Habba finally tried to discredit Kaplan by claiming a conflict of interest but quickly backed off.

On at least one occasion, Trump seems to have shown a change of heart toward his star attorney Habba. Kaplan appeared on the February 2 podcast of "George Conway Explains It All (to Sarah Longwell)" to discuss the Carroll trial and its outcome. She recalled going to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort with her legal team to take his deposition. Trump wanted to skip lunch so they could finish sooner, but Kaplan requested the break. "And he said, 'Well, you're here in Mar-a-Lago. What do you think you're going to do for lunch? Where are you going to get lunch?'" she recalled.

It was then Trump learned that Habba and her team had already arranged a meal for the attorneys. The former president proceeded to throw the pile of documents and evidence across the table, then furiously left the room. Kaplan added, "He really yelled at Alina for that. He was so mad at Alina."