Body Language Experts Break Down Prince Harry's Relationship With William & Kate's Children

While watching royals become parents is incredibly exciting, it's also amazing to see other members become aunts and uncles. When Prince William and Princess Catherine welcomed their first child, Prince George, everyone wanted to know what Prince Harry thought about the little royal. He had just become an uncle for the first time, and the prince known for his party spirit and wild antics suddenly found himself having to take on a more serious role.

The press drilled Harry about his new nephew every chance they got, and this process repeated itself two more times when Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born. Catherine and William are private when it comes to their children — and rightly so, because one day, they won't be able to escape the spotlight anymore. Prince Harry has always appeared to respect this, never saying more than necessary when speaking about his niece and nephews. Of course, that hasn't dissuaded the public and the press from speculating about the kind of relationship he has with them.

While Harry used to spend a lot of time with William's family, all that changed when he and Meghan Markle left the royal fold. As to what kind of relationship Harry now has with his brother's children, one can only guess, but looking at past pictures and videos can tell us a lot about the relationship the prince had with them prior to his departure — and we've got the tea.