Inside Joni Mitchell's Career Resurgence Since Her Step Back From The Limelight

Since her first paid performance in 1962 in her hometown of Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, Canada, Joni Mitchell has been an undeniable, guitar-playing vocal force with legions of fans. Her most popular songs, including "Circle Game," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Both Sides Now," and "A Case of You," have been idolized and covered by everyone from Prince to Willie Nelson, and Green Day to Tori Amos.

The singer recorded her last studio album of new music in 2007, and after performing on and off for decades, all musical activity came to a complete stop in 2015, when Mitchell tragically suffered an aneurysm. She revealed in late 2020 that she was still working her way toward a full recovery, and in an interview published in The Guardian, she told Cameron Crowe that the aneurysm had made a significant impact on her life. "[It] took away my speech and my ability to walk. And, you know, I got my speech back quickly, but the walking I'm still struggling with. But I mean, I'm a fighter."

The interview was in promotion of Mitchell releasing an album, "Joni Mitchell Archives Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)," a collection of over 100 previously unreleased songs she performed for demos and small gigs early in her career. That album earned her a Grammy for Best Historical Album — and it wasn't even the first time after leaving the limelight that her music made a splash without her stepping into the studio. She has continued to enjoy tremendous success ever since.