Awkward Grammys Moments Caught On Camera

In 1998, Michael Portnoy, also known as the "Soy Bomb guy," created a viral moment before viral moments existed. The New York-based performance artist made a splash during Bob Dylan's performance of "Love Sick." Cast as a background dancer for the performance, Portnoy seized the opportunity to make a statement. Tearing off his shirt, he revealed the words "Soy Bomb" scrawled across his chest and started to awkwardly dance. Reflecting on the incident 25 years later, Portnoy stated in an interview with Mojo 4 Music, "I knew I had to do some kind of intervention."

Dylan's guitarist, Larry Campbell, recounted the singer turning to him and asking, "Who the hell is this guy?" Lasting some 35 seconds before security intervened, Portnoy's act became the defining moment of the night.

The intentional choice of the words "Soy Bomb" represented Portnoy's concept of "dense, transformational, explosive life," The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Despite its brevity, the incident was witnessed by an estimated 20 million viewers, leaving an enduring mark on Grammy viewership. Portnoy told the outlet that he aimed to "inject some confusion into the mainframe." Additionally, because there had only been one rehearsal, the crew wasn't sure whether the moment was planned, leading Portnoy to secretly hope, "'F***, someone please take me off stage.'" Despite being escorted offstage and onto 50th Street in the dead of winter, the "Soy Bomb guy" left an indelible legacy on the Grammy Awards and definitely lives in the Awkward Moment Hall of Fame.