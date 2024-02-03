What We Know About RHOM Star Lisa Hochstein's Pricey Divorce Settlement With Lenny

Divorce is never easy, and in the case of Lisa and Lenny Hochstein, divorce isn't cheap, either. Reality TV fans will recognize the beaming blonde couple from the drama-riddled spinoff "Real Housewives of Miami." As passionate as Lenny and Lisa seemed to be during their time on the "Real Housewives" franchise, the TV star couple hit a rough patch that no amount of Miami beach and sunshine could cure. According to sources with Page Six, in May 2022, Lenny was spotted in a Miami nightclub partying with a model, and Lisa was livid.

Weeks after the nightclub incident, Lisa and Lenny announced they were getting a divorce. Court documents for the celeb divorce obtained by the U.S. Sun stated that the high-profile marriage was "irretrievably broken" and that the couple were set on going their separate ways. Lenny was the one who filed for the divorce, and it took everyone by surprise, including his former partner Lisa. She explained to TV Insider that she never expected the split. "I wasn't prepared for that," Lisa admitted. "There are people who have said that I knew this was coming. I absolutely did not know this was coming."

So how much money is this pricey divorce settlement going to cost the reality stars? While the actual price has yet to be disclosed, court documents show that the settlement could be in the millions.