Whatever Happened To The Original Real Housewives Of Miami?

Many fans of reality TV have the "Real Housewives" franchise on their binge list. When you bring together wealthy women living in upscale parts of the country and spending cash like they have oil wells in their backyards, then you are guaranteed enough entertainment to last you a lifetime. For some reason, we get a kick out of following the lives of the bourgeoisie, watching them buy extravagant mansions in gated communities, throw lavish parties and vacations, and purchase expensive toys and accessories. After all, it's only a matter of time before their personalities get to clashin' and the claws start coming out.

The "Real Housewives" series premiered in 2006 with a group of women from Orange County and has since blossomed into an entire web of shows under the "Housewives" umbrella. One of our favorite installments of the deliciously chaotic franchise is the "Real Housewives of Miami." Unfortunately, the show was canceled after three seasons due to very low ratings. Although the "Real Housewives of Miami" subsequently was revived in 2022 with a fresh cast of wives — including Julia Lemigova, the first openly lesbian cast member in the franchise — and some of the old ones.

However, the OG gang of the "Real Housewives of Miami" left an indelible mark on the franchise. The cast included Larsa Pippen, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Cristy Rice, Alexia Nepola, and Marysol Patton. The original housewives gave us so many laughs, tears, and surprises during their reign, so naturally, we want to know how their lives outside of the reality series have played out.