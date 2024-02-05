Why You'll Probably Never See Christina Applegate Act Again

Actor Christina Applegate captured the hearts of many in her role as Kelly Bundy in the popular television sitcom "Married... with Children," which ran from 1987 to 1997. Applegate's talent and versatility in acting led to a successful transition to film, where she starred in comedies like "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" and the hit film, "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." Her performances have earned her numerous accolades, including Emmy and Tony Award nominations. Fans most recently saw her in the Netflix comedy "Dead To Me." However, it's unlikely Applegate will return if the show comes back for another season.

Applegate has faced a string of health struggles over the years, beginning with a 2008 breast cancer diagnosis. This led her to undergo a double mastectomy. After overcoming that battle, Applegate was faced with another terrifying medical crisis when she learned she had multiple sclerosis in August 2021. The disease, which affects the central nervous system, has left Applegate forced to walk with a cane. As her condition progresses, Applegate is making plans for her future away from the camera.