Why You'll Probably Never See Christina Applegate Act Again
Actor Christina Applegate captured the hearts of many in her role as Kelly Bundy in the popular television sitcom "Married... with Children," which ran from 1987 to 1997. Applegate's talent and versatility in acting led to a successful transition to film, where she starred in comedies like "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" and the hit film, "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." Her performances have earned her numerous accolades, including Emmy and Tony Award nominations. Fans most recently saw her in the Netflix comedy "Dead To Me." However, it's unlikely Applegate will return if the show comes back for another season.
Applegate has faced a string of health struggles over the years, beginning with a 2008 breast cancer diagnosis. This led her to undergo a double mastectomy. After overcoming that battle, Applegate was faced with another terrifying medical crisis when she learned she had multiple sclerosis in August 2021. The disease, which affects the central nervous system, has left Applegate forced to walk with a cane. As her condition progresses, Applegate is making plans for her future away from the camera.
Christina Applegate says Dead To Me was difficult due to her MS diagnosis
During a November 2022 conversation with Variety, Christina Applegate shared that her condition was causing increasing fatigue while filming the third season of "Dead To Me." The series, which premiered on Netflix in 2019, featured Applegate in the role of realtor Jen Hardy and everything was going well for her until she received her diagnosis. MS significantly affected her abilities on set, leading to situations where Applegate had to be wheeled around during production. In a May 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, she elaborated on the profound changes brought about by the illness, stating, "None of us knew I was going to be sick, gain 40 pounds from medication, and experience immobility."
Later in that conversation, Applegate gave a grim update about her future in "Dead To Me" and any other film projects. "I can't even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don't know if I'm going to get worse," Applegate added to Vanity Fair. Though she may not be able to take rigorous hours creating a movie, the actor is not giving up on her career just yet.
Applegate is transitioning to voice acting in light of her condition
Thankfully, Christina Applegate is a woman of many talents in the realm of entertainment. Even with multiple sclerosis, she is still eager to make a living for herself. Applegate detailed her future plans in a February 2023 chat with the Los Angeles Times. "Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment," she shared, adding that she will now be "doing a s— ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed." This is undoubtedly a lane that Applegate is familiar with. Throughout her career, Applegate has done voice work for "King Of The Hill" and the "Alvin Of The Chipmunks" movies.
Even though Applegate is stepping away from the spotlight, she remains a well-respected figure in the entertainment industry. In a rare public appearance, Applegate attended the 75th Emmy Awards, where she received a standing ovation before presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which went to Ayo Edebiri for her role in "The Bear." No matter which path Applegate chooses to take moving forward, her peers undeniably love the star.