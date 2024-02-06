What Led To Tom Brady's Split From Irina Shayk
Former football player Tom Brady allegedly split from supermodel Irina Shayk after things "fizzled out," a source told TMZ in October 2023. The pair were first spotted together in July 2023 when a reporter saw Brady flirting with the Russian beauty in his car. They continued to see each other over the next few months, but, sadly, their romance didn't last long. "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can," an insider confessed to People in August 2023.
Brady's relationship with Gisele Bundchen ended in 2022, leaving fans in shock. The two had been married for 13 years and welcomed two children into the world, a son and a daughter. But, as it turns out, Brady's decision to return to sports after announcing his retirement in February 2022 took a toll on their relationship.
The football player kept a low profile following his divorce from Bundchen. Naturally, fans were delighted to see him rebuilding his life with his new girlfriend, Shayk. She, too, went through a painful breakup with Bradley Cooper in 2019 after four years together. "Irina decided enough is enough," a source told ET Online at the time. "She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted, and the endless fighting made their life unbearable."
Tom Brady's relationship with Irina Shayk has simply run its course
Tom Brady and his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, kept their relationship away from the spotlight, but they were still spotted together in London and New York City and seemed excited about each other. "He really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," an insider revealed to the Daily Mail in July 2023. On a similar note, a source told People that Shayk described Brady as her dream man and enjoyed his company.
The reason behind their split is unclear, but it most likely has something to do with their work. Brady is trying to grow his career and care for his children, so he simply has too much on his plate. As one source told the Daily Mail, "If Tom had more time for love, he would be all about it and would likely still be dating Irina."
Shayk doesn't have too much free time either. Outside of work, she must cope with the challenges of raising a child by herself. The model has a daughter, Lea De Seine, with her former boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," Shayk confessed to British Vogue. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart,'" she added.
Their romance may not be over just yet
The retired NFL quarterback and Irina Shayk went to a party together two months after their split. But since they have never officially been together, it's hard to tell whether they actually broke up or not. "Tom and Irina have hung out a few times over the past several months," an insider told Us Weekly in December 2023. A month later, another source told the publication that they see each other quite often, though they're not in a committed relationship.
Chances are, Tom Brandy and Shayk simply enjoy each other's company and want to spend time together with no strings attached. Perhaps they want to take things slowly and see how their relationship develops. Brady decided to retire from football for good in September 2023, but his other ventures take up a big chunk of his time. Shortly after his retirement, he joined Delta Air Lines as a strategic advisor and merged his two businesses, TB12 and Brandy, with NoBull.
Shayk is busy with her work, too, but she's open to dating if the right man comes along. "I will think about it," she told British Vogue. We can only wait and see whether she'll take things further with Brady or start a relationship with someone else.