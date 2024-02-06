What Led To Tom Brady's Split From Irina Shayk

Former football player Tom Brady allegedly split from supermodel Irina Shayk after things "fizzled out," a source told TMZ in October 2023. The pair were first spotted together in July 2023 when a reporter saw Brady flirting with the Russian beauty in his car. They continued to see each other over the next few months, but, sadly, their romance didn't last long. "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can," an insider confessed to People in August 2023.

Brady's relationship with Gisele Bundchen ended in 2022, leaving fans in shock. The two had been married for 13 years and welcomed two children into the world, a son and a daughter. But, as it turns out, Brady's decision to return to sports after announcing his retirement in February 2022 took a toll on their relationship.

The football player kept a low profile following his divorce from Bundchen. Naturally, fans were delighted to see him rebuilding his life with his new girlfriend, Shayk. She, too, went through a painful breakup with Bradley Cooper in 2019 after four years together. "Irina decided enough is enough," a source told ET Online at the time. "She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted, and the endless fighting made their life unbearable."