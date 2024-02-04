The Dark Side Of Patrick Mahomes' Controversial Family
Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, comes from a sports-oriented family. His father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was a former Major League Baseball pitcher, and his godfather is none other than former MLB star LaTroy Hawkins. Growing up in a household surrounded by professional athletes, Mahomes developed a strong passion for sports from an early age. His family's influence has undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping his athletic career, though the famous bunch has been filled with dark controversy.
Pat Sr. has had a string of arrests involving alcohol. He was recently arrested on February 3, 2024, for DWI in Texas, five years after he was ordered to serve 40 days in jail for driving under the influence. In October 2016, while Patrick was still a college player at Texas Tech University, Pat Sr. was arrested at one of his games for public intoxication. The outcome of that case is unknown. Years prior, in 1994, while he was still playing with the Minnesota Twins, Pat was hit with a DUI. And Pat Sr. is not the only member of the Mahomes family that has been in the news for their transgressions.
Patrick Mahomes' wife caught backlash for showering fan with champagne during game
Brittany Mahomes, once a soccer player, is now the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and co-owner of the Kansas City Current. However, in 2022, she found herself in the news for a messy moment unrelated to her business endeavors or relationship. Brittany, who wasn't yet married to Patrick, stirred up controversy when she posted a video showing herself pouring champagne on fans after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on January 23, 2022.
Several people online slammed Brittany for the move after she posted the clip of the champagne shower on her Twitter. However, she doubled down on the move, tweeting the following day, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." Months after the backlash, she and Patrick walked down the aisle in March 2022. This may have been Brittany's motivation to be mindful of what she shares on social media moving forward. During a July 2023 interview with CBS Mornings, Brittany expressed regret over her actions in the video, explaining, "When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite, I think the first time I did that it got blown up — and it's like, 'She's crazy, this is too much.' I ultimately learned that you don't have to share everything that you do in your life."
His younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, was arrested for sexual battery
Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, has garnered significant attention in recent years due to his prominence as a social media influencer. Jackson has amassed over one million TikTok followers. However, in 2023, he was the subject of a shocking arrest. He was charged in May 2023 for sexual battery, stemming from an alleged assault on a restaurant owner in February 2023. According to the victim, Aspen Vaughn, Jackson grabbed her neck and forcibly kissed her inside the Kansas establishment, which was captured on video and spread online.
Vaughn detailed the incident in a March 2023 interview with The Kansas City Star before the charges were handed down. "I was in shock. Like you're a child, and he was trying to say, 'We should be a power couple, and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.'" After Jackson's arrest, he was released on $100,000 bond. In January 2024, the three counts of aggravated sexual battery were dismissed. A misdemeanor battery charge stemming from Jackson allegedly shoving a server before the Vaughn incident is still pending, and he has pleaded not guilty.
Despite his family being in the news for misdeeds, it doesn't seem that Patrick Mahomes' career has been impacted. He is now the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. With his team preparing to face off with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII, hopefully, none of the drama overshadows the highly anticipated showdown.