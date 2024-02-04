The Dark Side Of Patrick Mahomes' Controversial Family

Brittany Mahomes, once a soccer player, is now the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and co-owner of the Kansas City Current. However, in 2022, she found herself in the news for a messy moment unrelated to her business endeavors or relationship. Brittany, who wasn't yet married to Patrick, stirred up controversy when she posted a video showing herself pouring champagne on fans after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on January 23, 2022.

Several people online slammed Brittany for the move after she posted the clip of the champagne shower on her Twitter. However, she doubled down on the move, tweeting the following day, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." Months after the backlash, she and Patrick walked down the aisle in March 2022. This may have been Brittany's motivation to be mindful of what she shares on social media moving forward. During a July 2023 interview with CBS Mornings, Brittany expressed regret over her actions in the video, explaining, "When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite, I think the first time I did that it got blown up — and it's like, 'She's crazy, this is too much.' I ultimately learned that you don't have to share everything that you do in your life."