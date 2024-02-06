What Barack Obama's Childhood In Hawaii Was Really Like

Former President Barack Obama was born on August 4, 1961, in Hawaii to Ann Dunham and Barack Obama Sr. His parents met when they were both students at the University of Hawaii; Dunham and her family had moved to Hawaii from Kansas, and Obama had come from Kenya to study. While Barack Obama Sr. left the family when their son was only 2 years old, Dunham remained in Hawaii and worked diligently to provide a good life for Barack Obama Jr., with the help of her parents, Stanley and Madelyn Dunham.

In 1967, after Barack Obama's mother remarried a man named Lolo Soetoro, the family moved to Indonesia, but in 1971 Barack moved back to Hawaii to live with his grandparents and attend school there. After graduating from Punahou School in 1979, the future president enrolled at Occidental College in Los Angeles and then transferred to Columbia University, where he studied political science.

And the rest, as they say, is history. But what was his childhood really like for him in 1960s and 1970s Hawaii? According to his own recollections, while he has many happy memories of his childhood, there were also challenges. As the son of a Black man and a white woman, Obama did face discrimination and racism.