Inside RHONY Star Kelly Bensimon's Relationship With Scott Litner

While Kelly Bensimon is no stranger to showcasing her life in the public eye after starring in "The Real Housewives of New York," when it came to her relationship with Scott Litner, she kept it out of the spotlight. The couple had been dating for a year with minimal public appearances together before Bensimon surprised fans and announced that she had gotten engaged to Litner in July 2023. Bensimon and Litner were celebrating the Fourth of July together in Geneva, Wisconsin when he got down on one knee, and Bensimon was just as shocked as fans at her engagement.

"We hopped on a boat and I was driving him around [my hometown] and he was like, 'Go to your favorite spot,'" Bensimon dished to Us Weekly. "Then he asked me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini ... totally not prepared ... It was very real and I think that there's a lot of these weddings and proposals which are really Instagrammable and beautiful ... but it was just very genuine."

Bensimon might not have been expecting Litner to pop the question right then and there, but it's clear that it was a welcome surprise. Bensimon recounted the feeling to E! News, "I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life; this is truly a new beginning. We have a romance that people write novels about."