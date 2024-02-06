Inside RHONY Star Kelly Bensimon's Relationship With Scott Litner
Bravo is the place to be for your daily dose of reality television, and with so many shows to choose from, it seems like the options are endless. However, "The Real Housewives of New York" is one of the most drama-filled shows on the channel, with unnecessary arguments and explosive personalities for days. Original cast member Kelly Bensimon happened to be in the middle of many of those arguments while she appeared on-screen.
Bensimon was an original cast member of "RHONY," appearing in seasons two, three, and four before departing the show in 2011. During her time on the series, Bensimon stirred up some controversy with her blunt honesty, causing quite a few arguments with her other cast members. Despite lukewarm reactions to her on "RHONY," Bensimon was invited back to Bravo for "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" in 2023. Many fans were surprised to notice all of the changes in Bensimon's life since she had left the show the first time, including her new beau. Bensimon returned to the franchise engaged to fiance Scott Litner, and she seems happier than ever.
Kelly Bensimon wasn't expecting her engagement
While Kelly Bensimon is no stranger to showcasing her life in the public eye after starring in "The Real Housewives of New York," when it came to her relationship with Scott Litner, she kept it out of the spotlight. The couple had been dating for a year with minimal public appearances together before Bensimon surprised fans and announced that she had gotten engaged to Litner in July 2023. Bensimon and Litner were celebrating the Fourth of July together in Geneva, Wisconsin when he got down on one knee, and Bensimon was just as shocked as fans at her engagement.
"We hopped on a boat and I was driving him around [my hometown] and he was like, 'Go to your favorite spot,'" Bensimon dished to Us Weekly. "Then he asked me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini ... totally not prepared ... It was very real and I think that there's a lot of these weddings and proposals which are really Instagrammable and beautiful ... but it was just very genuine."
Bensimon might not have been expecting Litner to pop the question right then and there, but it's clear that it was a welcome surprise. Bensimon recounted the feeling to E! News, "I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life; this is truly a new beginning. We have a romance that people write novels about."
Bensimon and Litner are having two weddings
The "Real Housewives" cast members are known for being over-the-top and extra when it comes to celebrations, and Kelly Bensimon's upcoming wedding to Scott Litner is no exception. Although Bensimon wanted to stay fairly calm throughout the whole wedding-planning process, she's also decided that her and Litner will be having two weddings instead of one. Bensimon spoke to People about how her mindset had changed during the planning period.
"When this first started I was like, 'I'm going to be so relaxed about this,'" she said. "'I'm going to be like, the coolest bride ever.' But then I started doing it. At this point, I think I might just become a total bridezilla! I just think I could really wear those shoes well."
Bensimon explained that she and Litner wanted one ceremony to be smaller, with immediate family, set for June 22, 2024. The couple has yet to set a date for the second wedding, but trust that with a housewife at the helm, it will turn out to be a party for the ages.